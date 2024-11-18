‘This started today’: Expert gets heads-start on Walmart’s Black Friday deals. You can get a Better Homes and Gardens throw for $10—that’s just the start

Walmart’s Black Friday deals have begun. Here are a few sale items to know about from home goods to kids’ toys.

It used to be that you had to wait until midnight at the end of Thanksgiving Day and stand in a long line to get one of those sweet Black Friday deals. But long gone are those days (and those wait-in-line worthy prices).

The deals now start as early as the first of November, and nearly all of them are available online (making Cyber Monday kinda irrelevant).

What are Walmart’s early Black Friday deals?

In a viral video with more than a million views, TikTok Casey (@thattravelingwife) walks through Walmart and points out many of the on-sale items “because this is probably gonna be a really good time to get up on these deals.”

“There’s a lot of great things,” Casey says in the clip, sharing that she got stocked up on a few home essentials.

While the sale was only supposed to last through Nov. 17, it seems that some items are still discounted right now.

Here are the deals she shared across different departments.

Homeware deals

$10 Better Homes and Gardens throw blanket

$20 queen size air mattress

$49.96 record player

$1.74 6-pack of wash rags

$10 Allswell jumbo candles

$20 full length mirror

$1.74 towels

$98 vacuum cleaner

$68 carpet cleaner

Kitchen deals

$15 Set of 2 slowcookers

$38.88 knife set

$10 mixing bowl set

$35 airfryer

$29.88 Keurig

$20 glass tupperware set

$99 water dispenser

Clothing deals

$8 graphic hoodie

$15 men’s Levi jeans

$5 6-pack men’s socks

Deals on Toys

$10 LOL Dolls

$25 and $30 Lego sets

$25 pickleball set

$10 HotWheels 5-pack

$5 Squishmallow

$10 Vtech toys

$20 Furreal dog

$5 infant toys

$20 Nerf guns

$5 board games

$20 toy scooter

Is Black Friday worth it?

The last few years have been a turning point for consumer awareness as videos went viral pointing out that many Black Friday “deals” weren’t deals at all. Instead retailers were putting Black Friday signage on the same price the item was always sold at.

And if they did have a sale on it, it wasn’t anything to write home about.

Others have caught on to retailer tricks, like inflating the price of an item just to “drop” it for sale. They’ve also cited the high cost of living prices—from rent to food costs—as another reason people may not prioritize goods like getting a new TV.

While the tides may be turning on how good the Black Friday deals are, it’s likely that more people will snag their deals online than in person.

CNBC reported that in 2023, the amount of Black Friday shopping that happened online went up by 7.5%. With online Black Friday deals, consumers are more in control of the discounts they get and where they spend their money since they can easily compare pricing across stores.

While Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, it’ll be interesting to see the numbers this year, given that American shoppers are spending less, especially on non-essentials.

While inflation has cooled, that doesn’t mean prices went down. Shoppers are still stuck with record-high prices on everything from food to rent, and their salaries aren’t keeping up.

“The TWO crockpot for 15.00 are beautiful. They come individually boxed inside and that makes 7.50 a gift!” a top comment pointed out.

“That’s a lot of good stuff, it’s get overwhelming online,” a person said.

“Thank you for posting! I can’t get out to shop so this helped a lot!” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Casey for comment via email and Instagram direct message. and to Walmart via email.



