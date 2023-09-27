‘Dollarama quality but Sephora price’: Shoppers Drug Mart customer calls out hairbrush’s $30 price tag

A Shoppers Drug Mart customer went viral on TikTok after calling out the retail pharmacy chain over its ridiculous pricing.

The customer, who goes by the username @TorontoTrashPanda on TikTok, posted the video, which highlighted the cost of the store’s hairbrushes. As of Tuesday evening, her TikTok had amassed over 65,200 views.

“Telling us to forget about the price tag? I don’t think so,” the shopper said. “See how much a hairbrush costs now?”

Her camera then panned across an array of everyday hairbrushes. Most cost around $30.

“$29.99? Wow,” @TorontoTrashPanda said.

She doubled down on her frustration in the accompanying video caption. “Jingle playing saying ‘it’s not about the price tag’ I don’t think so! Not at these prices,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both @TorontoTrashPanda and Shoppers Drug Mart via email. But in the comments, a number of shoppers argued that the prices for the store’s brushes were absurd given their quality.

“Dollarama quality but Sephora price,” one user said.

“PLEASE those prices are ridiculous,” another added.

“these look like they’re from the dollar tree, especially the first ones,” a third user wrote.

Others, meanwhile, said that they’ve found better—and cheaper—brushes elsewhere.

“I have a hairbrush from Dollarama that’s going on its 4th year,” one commenter shared. “Just clean it every month or so and it’s golden.”

“I just bought a brush on Amazon for 6 dollars,” another said.

“Dollarama. $4,” a third user added.

Then there were shoppers who blasted the retailer, Shoppers Drug Mart, for their overall high prices.

“I’m honestly surprised Shoppers hasn’t gone out of business yet,” one user said. “How can anyone afford those prices?”

“They can keep them,” another user declared. “A lot of ppl are boycotting shoppers now.”

“I used to do inventory for shoppers, I remember counting LIFE mouth guards for $32.99 and I was able to see they only paid $1.70 for them,” a former employee shared.

The brand Quo, which was shown in the video, is exclusively sold at Shoppers Drug Mart. It also has a line of make-up brushes and other beauty products.