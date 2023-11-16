Here are some of the best Shannon Sharpe memes

Shannon Sharpe, a former professional football tight end turned sports analyst, has become a meme icon, providing the internet with a treasure trove of hilarious and relatable moments.

Sharpe’s on-screen antics have given rise to various meme trends that have captivated social media users, from his exuberant Mountain Dew celebration to his over-the-top makeup mishaps. Here are a few of his most famous memes.

Shannon Sharpe and Mountain Dew

One of the most popular Shannon Sharpe memes originated from his show “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.” Sharpe’s enthusiasm while drinking a bottle of Mountain Dew and subsequent joyful exclamation, “Oh boy! Yeah!” became a viral sensation.

Initially, the clip circulated as reaction videos and GIFs on Twitter, until it eventually became a TikTok meme in early 2023, where creators used Sharpe’s ecstatic reaction to depict their own happiness in various scenarios.

Shannon Sharpe going crazy after sipping Mountain Dew: "ohhh boy! Yeahh!" pic.twitter.com/zuc6egtzWp — find a reaction (@findareaction) June 14, 2021

The overdone makeup fiasco

In a humorous turn of events, Sharpe’s caked makeup during an episode of “First Take” did not go unnoticed by fans. Viewers quickly created memes comparing Sharpe to Little Richard, the legendary architect of rock and roll who was known for his heavy use of makeup. Commenters even joked about Sharpe using mortuary makeup techniques.

The makeup artist got Shannon Sharpe looking crazy on #FirstTake today. pic.twitter.com/unT48okvFF — B E A N Z (Miss U Mom) (@BeanzGotGamez) October 16, 2023

“I Be Poppin’ Bottles, Sparkles, and Champagne” or Shannon Sharpe’s fit checks

Sharpe’s stylish suit posts, known as fit checks, became the foundation for another meme trend. TikTok users began creating slideshows mimicking Sharpe’s poses and outfits to the tune of CJ SO COOL’s “Tired.”

Eventually, TikToker @sasoomiii posted pictures of himself in similar poses to Sharpe, with the caption, “math teachers after creating the most ridiculous and outrageous word problems.” The post gained over 654,000 views in two weeks as the trend evolved further.

“That Ain’t No Problem” – A versatile reaction meme

Another memorable Sharpe meme originated from his catchphrase “That Ain’t No Problem,” which he used to say on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.” This phrase quickly became a go-to reaction video for situations wherein individuals want to appear unfazed or willing to undertake a task without hesitation. Its versatility and Sharpe’s charismatic delivery have made it a staple in the meme community.

The impact of Shannon Sharpe memes

Sharpe’s memes have provided laughter and entertainment and showcased his ability to resonate with a broad audience. His unique reactions, expressions, and statements on live television capture relatable emotions, making them perfect for meme culture.

Shannon Sharpe leaning back pointing like you see what I’m saying making a point without saying anything pic.twitter.com/zhMzmuGanM — find a reaction (@findareaction) October 8, 2022

Whether celebrating small victories with a bottle of Mountain Dew or showcasing confidence with a fit check, Sharpe’s memes offer a wide range of universally relatable expressions.

Styled by @hollywood_mugler. Cardigan by @greglauren. GR8 combo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TplBEZ4ynp — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 22, 2023

Sharpe’s transition from NFL star to meme legend demonstrates the power of personality in the digital age. His natural charisma and tendency to provide meme-worthy content have endeared him to a new generation of fans who may know him more for his viral moments than his sports prowess.

As the memes continue to evolve, it’s clear that Sharpe’s legacy will live on, not just in sports history but in the annals of internet humor.