‘A $250 price tag’: Viewers slam Goodwill shopper for buying fake Dior boots for $10, listing them on Depop as ‘authentic’

A TikToker named Marc (@verifiedbluecheckmarc) has a bone to pick with user @parysluvr, who he claims is guilty of lying about luxury thrift store finds.

Marc says in his video that she is foisting dupes and imitations of designer brands on reselling websites like Depop by flat-out lying to customers about their authenticity.

In a viral TikTok, Marc highlighted some examples of the girl and her partner’s lying complete with screenshots and side-by-side comparisons.

Marc states in a caption for his post that their implications scam is a prime example of how some bad actors are “ruin[ing] thrifting and reselling.”

The video begins with a stitched TikTok from @parysluvr. In it, she invites viewers to “come thrifting with [her] and [her] boyfriend” where she finds a “beautiful” pair of Christian Dior ankle boots.

It’s at this point in the video that Marc jumps in to comment.

“A $250 price tag on Depop?” he says. “And for those of you who aren’t following what’s going on, she paired counterfeit Christian Dior boots that looks like she paid $10 for with a resale price of $250.”

He brings up yet another green-screened image to drive this fact further home.

“‘All designer is authentic,'” he reads off the seller’s listing. “And that statement is as true as these shoes being purchased from a consignment store. Because the Goodwill in Oceanside, California most definitely doesn’t operate on consignment.”

He continues, “I don’t even think these ever existed. But if they did they most definitely wouldn’t have this cheapo hardware.” He then shows a zoomed-in picture of the boot, commenting how the hardware looks “cheap.”

Marc then pivots to the boyfriend’s reselling page, stating that while he may have changed his username and deleted the items after being called out the first time, Marc found his Mercari profile.

“He’s attempting to sell the fake boots for a $160,” Marc says. “In addition to…a fake Prada bucket hat. Sold. Yikes. While I didn’t have a photo to compare the Dior boots I certainly do for this hat. $250.”

He compares it to a real Prada bucket hat, which he shows in the clip.

“Anyways, I wish you the least of luck as you don’t deserve a platform anywhere except maybe your diary from behind bars,” Marc says at the end of his video. @Parysluvr appears to have altered her handle to @llolapie as of this writing.

Viewers were just as convinced as he was that the couple was attempting to shill dupes to buyers who otherwise don’t know better.

“The crooked CD decal PLEASE,” one person wrote.

Someone else was stunned that the reseller Marc called out in his video was “still going.”

Another commenter was angry with resellers who have helped contribute to the turgid reselling of secondhand goods.

“Depop resellers need to be stopped fr second hand clothing shouldn’t be so expensive,” they said.

“The amount of resellers I bump into at the goodwill bins irritate me with a passion buying a pile of clothes for $5 and selling each $80,” another wrote.

One TikToker said that they are wary of purchasing designer labels at secondhand establishments: “I’ve learned distrust designer at thrift stores,” they penned.

This isn’t the first time Marc has spotted a fake at Goodwill: He previously clocked a pair of imitation Prada shoes that the retailer put on sale for $300, angering shoppers.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Marc via TikTok comment and Goodwill and @llolapie via email.

