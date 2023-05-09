‘I’ve had to pee for 45 minutes’: Starbucks worker says baristas can’t even use bathrooms because of how busy it is

A Starbucks employee called on the company to provide store workers their own bathrooms in a viral video posted to TikTok yesterday.

In the clip, which has been viewed 37,200 times since it was first posted, user Makenna Nicole (@amenkna) asked other baristas if “anyone else can’t even use their store’s restroom because it’s always so busy??”

Other Starbucks employees were quick to share tips on how to avoid waiting in line for bathrooms shared with customers.

“We just put up an out of order sign and made it the employee bathroom lol,” one commenter revealed.

“My store finally let us have an employee bathroom,” another wrote. “Say you have to keep cleaning products in there so customers can’t go in!”

Many expressed confusion over why Makenna’s store did not have a bathroom designated for employees only. “Isn’t it legally required for you to have your own bathroom?” one asked.

“They consider having a customer bathroom as the employee bathroom,” Makenna replied.

Employee-only bathrooms are not legally required, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. However, employers are required to make bathrooms accessible to their workers, including providing “an adequate number of restrooms for the size of the workforce to prevent long lines.”

Another commenter and Starbucks barista claimed that some locations have bathrooms dedicated solely to employees. “I went from a store with an employee bathroom to one without and it’s the worst,” they shared.

“Just grab the toilet paper holder keys and some paper towels and cut the line. The people waiting won’t think twice about it,” another user suggested.

“Lol good trick but doesn’t work for us,” Makenna said.

Employees from other stores shared similar experiences with bathrooms.

“When I worked at McDonald’s people would complain to the managers when we were in there and they had to wait because we were ‘taking up the stalls for customers,’” one commenter claimed.

“I work at Dutch Bros so thank god our bathroom is employees only,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Makenna via TikTok comment.