‘Your rush is not our problem’: Server calls out restaurant diners who sit down and say they’re in a hurry

A server is calling out customers who claim they’re in a hurry, expecting to be served faster just because they don’t have time for a full sit-down meal.

TikTok user Sydney (@poorandhungry) has gone viral before for her skits that depict her life as a server. In the past, the TikToker has used her platform to share accounts of difficult customers, a brunch horror story involving scrambled eggs, and to even call out a restaurant that she says “catfished” her.

In this latest clip, Sydney playacts as both herself and the customer. “Hey, guys. Thanks for coming into the restaurant. What can I get started for you?” she asks as the server character. Then, the customer character informs the server that she’s on a lunch break and needs to be out the door in 15 minutes.

Sydney warns her that her rushed order cannot be guaranteed since the restaurant is full of waiting customers. However, the diner dismisses the server’s advice, which causes Sydney to reiterate her statement. “I cannot guarantee you’ll be in and out in 15 minutes,” she repeats. “Are you okay with that?”

This prompts the content creator and customer to go around in circles, with the customer emphasizing the order comprises of “just two salads,” while Sydney explains that the diner would have to wait. Then the customer begins to complain.

“We ordered two cold salads, like seven minutes ago and that person’s gotten a burger, they’ve gotten a sandwich, and that person’s gotten a burger in that time,” she gripes. The server explains that the customers receiving their food were at the restaurant before the rushed diner, but the customer repeats her complaint.

This is when Sydney lets loose. “Let me teach you something today. We have an open-concept kitchen. You see all those yellow slips?” she asks. “That’s what we call tickets. Those tickets are all of the things that people have ordered. Your ticket is way down there.” This only irks the customer, who finally admits defeat by telling Sydney to cancel the order.

In the caption, Sydney doubles down by saying, “Your rush is not our problem, especially during OUR rush.”

The video garnered up over 957,000 views, and the server’s skit left many viewers shocked.

“I have an hour lunch, at no point do I think I can sit down at a restaurant, at lunch time!” one viewer wrote.

“I’m not even confident i can get fast food in 15 minutes in a rush lol,” a second commented.

“I genuinely can’t believe this is real.. like there’s no way ppl like this exist. Who goes to a sit down restaurant expecting to be out in 15 mins?” a third stated.

Other customer service workers also shared similar experiences.

“I work in an airport restaurant and the amount of people who come in AS THEIR PLANE IS BOARDING is astounding,” one user revealed.

“Had this same kind of experience at starbucks ppl came in with lines out the DOOR and wondered why their drink took half an hour,” a second wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sydney via TikTok comment and direct message.