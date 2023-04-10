‘The website is a tad misleading’: Woman says trailer park restaurant ‘catfished’ her into thinking it was fancy

A woman’s clip went viral on TikTok after she shared how a restaurant allegedly ‘catfished’ her into thinking it was fancy.

The video featured TikTok user Syd (@poorandhungry) as she sits her car.

“This restaurant straight up catfished me and my friend,” she starts off the video. Syd claims she was under the impression the restaurant was “so fancy,” since it required a reservation and menu prices were steep online.

Syd reveals how she discovered the restaurant was in fact “inside of a trailer park” with a “gravel” parking lot. The content creator clarifies that she wasn’t looking down on trailer parks since her family lives in one, but was instead criticizing the website for being “a tad misleading.”

Afterward, she walks toward the restaurant, revealing its entrance and surrounding property, which included a small stadium. Once inside, she zooms in on the decor—specifically, a statue of an old man donned in a hat and a giant American flag-patterned belt while holding a violin.

The Daily Dot reached out to Syd via email, Instagram direct message, TikTok comment, and TikTok direct message. The video accumulated over 658,000 views as of Monday, resonating with viewers as they shared their stories of places ‘catfishing’ them.

“This happened at a nail place once, literally used pics from a completely different place,” one viewer shared.

“THIS HAPPENED TO ME ONCE the restaurant was in a gas station,” a second wrote.

“That happened to us on a family vacation, called to make a reservation and drove to a damn trailer park in Daytona!! We weren’t familiar w/ area,” a third commented.

“Me and my husband got catfished with a hotel room for our wedding it looked great online, got there and we were like wtf it was terrible!” a fourth recalled.

However, other viewers who allegedly have been to the restaurant had nothing but praise for it.

“You about to have the best cooked food ever!” one person wrote.

“LMAO the restaurant is actually decent,” a second commented.

“This was my wedding venue and it’s beautiful!” a third praised.

“Omg I’ve been there! the concert venue is wild cuz you can like walk down to the dock on the lake,” a fourth said.

In a follow-up video, Syd reviews the restaurant and shares how her concerns were immediately dissipated after she tasted the food. The content creator gave the restaurant a “ten out of ten.”

She reveals the beautiful view that looks out onto a lake and describes the food as “bomb.”

“You know, I stand corrected,” she says. “This place is phenomenal.” Viewers were able to place the location as Samuel Slaters restaurant in Webster, Massachusetts.