‘That would drive me insane’: Customers go to a breakfast restaurant and order scrambled eggs. There’s just one problem

A server revealed her brunch horror story through a skit after some customers tried to order scrambled eggs at a restaurant.

The video featured TikTok user Syd (@poorandhungry) who posts skits about restaurant life to her 256,000 followers. In her recent TikTok, she reenacts an interaction at a “brunch place” she works at, taking the role of both the server and the customers.

“Hey, guys. Thanks for coming into the brunch place that has a really obnoxious menu that our customers don’t love and constantly have issues with,” she starts. “What can I get started for you today?”

As the customer, Syd places an order for bacon, toast, and scrambled eggs. Immediately, this causes an issue.

“Everything’s cooked in an oven,” she says as the server. She then explains that the owner, who was sitting at another nearby table, strictly forbids scrambled eggs in the restaurant.

However, she says the restaurant could make eggs “every other way on the planet.” After the customer orders the eggs over hard, the server approaches the owner of the restaurant to take his order.

She’s met with a curve ball.

“Yeah, hi, um, there’s seven of us. All seven of us will do scrambled eggs,” the owner tells Syd. Syd’s confusion irritates the owner, but his conflicting answer bewilders her even more when she asks if the menu now includes scrambled eggs.

“No, you have been here three years, you know we don’t do scrambled eggs. However, we will do scrambled eggs,” the owner says.

To appease the other customers who want scrambled eggs, Syd asks if she could put in an order of eight scrambled eggs instead.

“Jeez, can you get Brad over here?” the owner states angrily. “’Cause apparently to need to go through more training.”

The video concludes with the server repeating a mantra, “I love my job.”

Syd expresses her frustration in the caption, writing, “We love an owner that makes rules they break in front of customers.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Syd via TikTok comment and direct message. The video racked up over 852,000 views as of Monday, irritating viewers as they shared what they would’ve done in the server’s shoes.

“That would drive me insane. clocking out forever!” one viewer wrote.

“When owner said you know we don’t do that here…I’d be like yeah exactly you can’t order it,” a second shared.

“I would’ve went straight back to the other table and told them what he just said,” a third remarked.

Moreover, others revealed their similar experiences of hypocrisy.

“My ex employer was like this. Wanting everything how they want it but not for the restaurant,” one user stated.

“This happened to me. no burgers after 5pm, 5 burgers walked by me to a table…waitress apologies to me cause they were the owners,” a second commented.