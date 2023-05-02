‘Unless the school is buying and providing all the food then you can send whatever’: Mom says teachers criticized her for sending son to school with Pringles

There have been plenty of criticisms of Almond Moms and their extreme stances against certain foods, but have you ever heard of Almond Schools?

A TikToker named Megan (@peaveymegan) went viral after uploading a video where she showed an empty Pringles container with a message written on it. The message was from her 3-year-old son’s school, stating that she needed to make healthier snack choices for him.

Shortly after going viral, Megan posted a follow-up video about the situation. She began by stating that she deleted the original video of the Pringles can because she didn’t want any of the blowback to adversely affect her child’s time in the school.

However, she said the response a school administrator gave her while discussing the incident made her wish she left the video up. Megan explained in the follow-up that she decided to strike up the conversation with the administrator after she saw them while she dropped her son off to school.

“So, I just shared how I was disappointed with how it was handled,” she said. “I wish they had reached out to me directly. I said it was kind of passive-aggressive to write it on his empty Pringles cup.”

Megan said the administrator didn’t attempt to apologize or hear her out regarding the incident and instead said Megan was being passive-aggressive for ignoring their previous requests to stop sending her son to school with Pringles.

However, Megan didn’t think the notices about sending kids to school with “healthier” choices pertained to her son because she didn’t think Pringles were unhealthy.

“I consider things like Cheetos, Doritos, Milky Way bars, things like that to be an unhealthy snack. … So, I didn’t really think it was applicable to me. … Regardless, do I think it was appropriate to write it on my son’s empty packet of Pringles?” she said.

Megan reiterated that she wished the school had contacted her directly instead of sending a note back with her child on his Pringles can.

She also said the school acted in a retaliatory manner because of the incident, removing her son from the summer program she had previously enrolled him in.

Megan seemed gobsmacked by the news: “It just felt so uncalled for and disrespectful and, yeah, it was very, very unsettling. I’m very upset over it, but I walked downstairs, and I just checked my son out, and that’s that. We’re done there.”

In another follow-up, Megan said she wanted to continue “ranting” and explained that since she and her husband both work, it’s more convenient for her to pack snacks like small cans of Pringles for her son to bring into school.

However, numerous viewers said she didn’t need to defend her actions and that the school shouldn’t be policing the food choices she makes for her child.

“Don’t let these people gaslight you . They are DEAD WRONG,” one viewer wrote.

Others pointed out that the nutritional content of Pringles can be better than traditionally “healthy” foods in some respects: “Some granola bars, yogurt, and other ‘healthy’ snacks have more sugar and fat than a little cup of Pringles. For crying out loud!”

Another seemed taken aback that the school would essentially punish her son by taking him out of the summer program over a can of Pringles: “so, you and the director had a disagreement over Pringles and they retaliated against you by taking away your summer spot?”

Several others argued that the school shouldn’t have a say in what children eat if they aren’t providing meal options: “Unless the school is buying and providing all the food then you can send whatever foods that you do. That’s crazy.”

The Daily Dot contacted Megan via TikTok comment for further information.