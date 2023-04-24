‘That’s really sad tbh’: Daughter films ‘almond mom’ pacing in the ER so she can ‘get her steps in’—instead of tending to her

A woman went viral on TikTok for seemingly ignoring her hospitalized daughter in favor of completing her step and exercise goals.

In the clip, Sadie (@s.s.training) is filming her mom from her literal hospital bed in the emergency room. Her mom is seen pacing around the room with her airpods in and a blank stare.

“I’m literally in the ER and my almond mom is just pacing around so she can still get her steps in??” Sadie says in the video.

Apparently, Sadie’s mom also asked her if she could do pushups in the corner because “she missed her workout class to meet me there,” she shared in the caption.

The TikTok struck a nerve, gaining more than 6.2 million views and 8,300 comments since being posted this month.

The term “almond mom” originally comes from a 2013 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Teen Vogue. In a viral clip, supermodel Gigi Hadid, who was a teenager at the time, told her mom she was feeling weak because she’s only eaten “Like, half an almond.” Her mom’s solution was for her to “have a couple of almonds and chew them really well.”

The term “almond mom” was coined after the clip aired to describe mothers who impose restrictive eating habits on their kids and have an unhealthy relationship with food, exercise, and physical appearance.

In the Teen Vogue article, an almond mom is frankly stated as a person who “worships at the altar of thinness.”

The hashtag #almondmom has more than 330 million views on TikTok.

Commenters under Sadie’s post lamented her mom’s seeming lack of care.

“That’s really sad tbh,” one person said.

“That’s unbelievable and disrespectful I’m so sorry,” another wrote.

“SHE LOOKS SO MAD LMFAO LIKE ‘did you really have to end up in the ER'” a commenter said.

Others shared their own experiences with their almond mom.

“Mine blamed me for ruining her 30 day peleton challenge when I was in the ER,” one person said.

“We had just been told my sister had a brain tumor and my mom went outside and jogged around the building,” another shared.

Many commenters didn’t find any fault in the mother’s behavior and called other commenters “overly sensitive.”

“Nothing wrong with that. Making good use of her time,” a viewer said.

“How is this bad? she wants to be active when she can. this is normal to me,” another added.

