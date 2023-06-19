‘I wanted to try the birthday cake sundae’: Customer gets Sam’s Club membership just to dine at cafe, finds out later that a membership is not needed

One of the draws many bulk retailers offer customers are food courts that typically offer menu items at steep discounts, like the legendary $1.50 hot dog and soda combo at Costco. In fact, there are some people, like this woman who purchased a Sam’s Club membership to try the brand’s birthday cake sundae, who purchase annual passes to shop at these club franchises just to enjoy the benefits of their low-cost food court fare.

However, numerous thrifty shoppers will tell folks who do so that they’re wasting their cash on these memberships if their primary reason for buying them is to get their hands on affordable ready-made grub, as many people state memberships aren’t necessary to do so.

This is something that one newly minted Sam’s Club member discovered only after paying for a membership.

TikToker @queendele0n says in her video, “Guys I decided to become a Sam’s Club member because I wanted to dine at the Sam’s Club cafe. It’s only $25 to join for the year right now. Some sort of promotion they have going on, so I was like, ‘Yeah, sign me the fuck up.'”

#houstonfoodreviews #samsclubfinds #samsclubcafe #samsclubsunday ♬ original sound – QueenDele0n @queendele0n Yeah so after I joined someone told me you don’t actually have to be a member to eat at the café. I was a little upset to learn that however the membership literally was $25 so no regrets there. The experience was fruitful. @Sam’s Club I need that Birthday Cake Sunday back! 🙏🏽 #htxfoodie

The TikToker then takes her viewers on a tour of the Sam’s Club location she visited. She shows off aisles of food, starting with the freezer section before highlighting some of its prepared food offerings that include dumplings, rolls of sushi, and some baked goods. “Before I dined at the Michelin Star cafe, I decided to take a tour of the facilities and see what they had to offer. Kit Kat ice cream? Um, dude, yes. … Overall, I was, like, OK food selection is going off,” she says.

The clip then transitions to her showing off potted plants before it ultimately cuts to her in the food court. “House and other random shit selection is going off, too. I guess it’s also an unwritten rule that Sam’s is a little bit hood, so, just so you guys know when you sign up, you’re not getting the Costco experience, like, customer service is not it. They actually don’t give a shit about you, so, deal with it,” she says.

The TikToker shares that the reason she wanted a membership was to try the infamous birthday cake sundae. “They discontinued it, so I had to settle for the brownie sundae,” she says before appealing to the top decision makers at Costco. “If you see this, respectfully, bring that f*cking sundae back, and no one will get hurt.”

She continues to compare Sam’s Club and Costco, arguing Sam’s Club’s “cafe menu is way cooler than Costco’s.”

“Overall I walked away a happy camper, but I probably won’t be back often. Anyways, I’m out. Peace,” she ends her video.

Some users in the comments section were quick to point out that food court diners don’t need a membership to enjoy its offerings, which is actually the case. Folks can also reportedly visit Sam’s Club’s pharmacy and optical center as well, again, without the need for a paid annual membership. Costco, on the other hand, began requiring in early 2020 that food court visitors must be a member in order to purchase items from there, so if you were banking on getting a fat slice of Costco’s cheese pizza, a chicken bake, or its $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, don’t be surprised if you’re asked to whip out your membership card.

A few TikTokers mentioned that they were unable to find a Sam’s Club membership for $25, and indeed, its standard price is $50 for the basic annual plan online. However, @queendele0n said that she was able to get a promotional price by searching for coupon codes online.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sam’s Club and @queendele0n via email for further comment.