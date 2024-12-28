‘Been using Dove’: Woman replaces $40 salon product with $2 Suave bottle. Here’s why she saw such a big difference

A woman on TikTok is questioning the need for expensive shampoo when more affordable options do the same job. Her post left viewers intrigued.

TikTok user Nicole Borowski (@nicole_borowski) posted a clip in which she questions why her hair was healthier back when she used a $2 shampoo compared to the $40 brand she uses now.

Her video has gone viral, racking up over 3.6 million views.

“Can someone tell me why my hair used to be so much healthier when I was using this $2 shampoo compared to the shampoo I use now, which is like $40?” Borowski asks, holding up the affordable shampoo from Suave that sparked her curiosity.

“And before any of you say, oh, it’s probably the bleach, no, because I’ve had my hair literally white and it was so much healthier,” she states.

Borowski says she’s not just talking about how her hair felt—she misses the smell too.

“Like, it don’t make sense, and my hair used to smell so good,” she adds. “Now I don’t smell it ever.”

Fed up, Borowski says she decided to repurchase the $2 shampoo to see if it still works.

“I bought it. I’m gonna try it again, see. And if it works, I’m saving money ’cause I’d rather buy the $2 shampoo than the $40 shampoo,” she concludes.

In a follow-up post, Borowski shared that she made the switch to Suave shampoo and was seemingly happy with the results.

Why Suave might work better

According to hair experts, the price of a shampoo doesn’t always reflect its quality, especially since hair types and needs vary greatly.

Trichologist Anabel Kingsley explained to Woman and Home, “A cheap shampoo is not necessarily ‘bad’ for your hair, although it can be too harsh or stripping.”

That said, it’s not a one-size-fits-all rule. Kingsley also recommended shampoos with SLES (Sodium Laureth Sulfate), a common cleansing agent found in Suave’s Ocean Breeze shampoo—the same one Borowski features in her video.

Viewers share their opinions of drug store shampoo

Meanwhile, users in the comments of Borowski’s video shared their own theories on why Suave might be less harsh and leave hair feeling healthier. Others also shared their experiences with drugstore shampoos.

“As a stylist… use what you want… but I learned suave is actually the closest in pH to our natural hair,” said one user. “The more you know.”

“It’s because the drug store has sulfates and silicones which our hair NEEDS. I would just suggest using a good clarifying once a week. I’ve been using Dove and it’s a life saver,” another user explained.

“I’m a hairdresser and I quit using professional products, and went back to drugstore,” shared another. “I feel my entire career has been pushing products that most people don’t need. It’s also why I left the profession.”

“Hairstylist of 11 years here,” wrote a third. “Just went back to herbal essence this year because years of using expensive products and my hair was feeling horrible no matter what I used.”

“I switched back to the suave daily clarifying shampoo. Best decision ever,” someone else wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Borowski via email and Instagram direct message, and to Suave via online contact form.

