‘I cover my good stuff with clothes or blanket/towel’: Ross customer says another shopper took item out of her cart

One Ross Dress for Less customer went viral for sharing that a fellow shopper took an item from her cart.

TikTok user @elihope14 posted a video about her shopping experience on Sunday, and it has received over 88,000 views since. The TikToker starts the video by excitedly whispering to viewers about an item she just found at Ross.

“Someone took this sh*t outta my cart,” she says. “But I got them.”

She then reveals the item she “snatched” back rather than let go: a pair of black boots.

“Y’all, these are Steve Madden for only $34.99,” she says before the video cuts out.

In the caption, the TikToker vented about the situation, writing, “And this why i cant be going to ross cuz this girls cant let you have anything nice !!!”

Viewers in the comments section were appalled by the other customer’s behavior.

“People take others things from other carts? That’s like stealing from me I would go off,” one viewer remarked.

“Why are people snatching from carts that’s so rude omg,” a second wrote.

However, others shared that it’s quite common for Ross customers to take things from each other’s carts.

“I can’t tell you how many times I got my sh*t snatched in Ross I swear you turn your back even for a sec and POOF,” one user shared.

“I work at Ross and I’ve seen people do this a lot,” a second commented.

There are many viral instances of customers taking strange measures to get the items they want. In one instance, a T.J. Maxx customer witnessed a shopper sneak into the storeroom and emerge 10 minutes later with several items. In another, a shopper discovered two Hello Kitty collectible jars that another customer hid to buy later.

The Daily Dot reached out to @elihope14 via TikTok comment and to Ross Dress for Less via contact form for more information.