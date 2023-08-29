TJ Maxx customer at storage room with caption 'Found a customer entering tj maxx storage room' (l) TJ Maxx building with sign (c) TJ Maxx customer at storage room with caption ' think she saw me recording' (r)

‘She was in there for about 10 minutes’: Shopper catches customer sneaking into T.J. Maxx’s storeroom

'Coming out the Hello Kitty stuff IM SCREAMING!!'

Posted on Aug 29, 2023

A T.J. Maxx shopper caught the moment another customer went into the storeroom and grabbed some items.

In a viral video with over 217,000 views, TikTok user Sanrioo3 (@sanriokittyy1) captured the customer creeping in and out of the store’s backroom.

@sanriokittyy1 😭😭 at least she found the goods @T.J.Maxx #tjmaxx #fyp #hellokittylover #hellokittymirror #tjmaxxshopping #tjmaxxfind #tjmaxxshopwithme #marshalls #homegoods #homegoodsfinds #smh #hellokittycheck ♬ original sound – sanrioo3

“Found a customer entering T.J. Maxx storage room,” an on-screen caption read.

In the 14-second clip, the shopper peeped into the storeroom windows before deciding the coast was clear enough to enter. According to the narration, the customer emerged ten minutes later with Hello Kitty merchandise. She seemed to be using it to cover her face.

“I think she saw me recording,” the narration continued.

In the comments section, viewers were inspired by the lengths the shopper went to get what she wanted.

“I need to go shopping with that customer haha,” one commenter wrote.

“Coming out the Hello Kitty stuff IM SCREAMING!!!(from back-room associate),” a second said.

“Not you waiting the whole 10 minutes to see her walk out,” another added. “I would’ve told her to get me some goodies while she was in there.”

Others claimed the shopper may be a repeat offender.

“Lmao, I think I saw this same girl doing that at Marshall’s before,” one viewer wrote.

Earlier this month, another T.J. Maxx customer went viral for sharing her foray into the back storeroom. That customer also emerged with Hello Kitty merchandise and offered to sell the popular items to other shoppers who couldn’t get their hands on them.

The Daily Dot contacted T.J. Maxx via email and Sanrioo3 via TikTok comment for more information.

*First Published: Aug 29, 2023, 2:05 pm CDT

