‘That’s not good’: Man opens Ritz Crackers packet. Then he notices something unusual about them

A Ritz Crackers customer says he found peanut butter smeared on his roll of crackers. The discovery has raised serious concerns about food safety and allergen risks, especially for those with peanut allergies.

In the video, TikToker Christian Grech (@Grechofficial) examines his Ritz Crackers and says, “If I am not mistaken, yup, there is peanut butter on my Ritz.”

He holds the snack to the camera. “That’s not good. It’s all over ’em. More butter,” he adds.

How did viewers react?

Grech’s video now has 478,000 views and over 170 comments. The comments section quickly filled with alarmed responses, particularly from individuals with peanut allergies. One person wrote, “I had this happen to me once and I have a peanut allergy! I was so glad I saw it before I ate them!”

Another expressed relief they weren’t directly affected, saying, “That happened to me too! I remembered thinking I was glad I got it and not someone with a nut allergy.”

Others noted the potentially life-threatening nature of the mistake.

“Yikes! No good for my house, have severe nut allergies,” one viewer shared.

An allergy to peanuts is one of the “Big 9” food allergies in the U.S., alongside milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, wheat, soybeans, and sesame, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Some commenters dismissed the peanut butter-like substance as a harmless buildup of oils or salt during production. “I’ve seen this many times and just eat it. It’s not peanut butter but like a buildup of oils and salt,” one said. Grech humorously replied, “I also ate the build-up but it was a lil nutty.”

Some individuals turned the situation into a lighthearted memory. “My mom called and got SO much free stuff,” one shared. Others underscored the seriousness of the mix-up. “This isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a safety issue,” a viewer emphasized.

Has Ritz been recalled before for a similar issue?

While Ritz Crackers has not confirmed a new recall following this incident, there is precedent for such issues. As reported by Today in 2020, Ritz recalled certain batches of Ritz Crackers due to a similar mix-up. Packages labeled as cheese-flavored Ritz contained peanut butter, creating serious risks for individuals with peanut allergies due to mislabeled packaging. The 2020 recall highlighted production errors as the cause of the mix-up, and it is possible this recent issue might be linked to a similar problem.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ritz parent company Mondelez International via media contact and to Grech via TikTok message.

What’s the takeaway?

Grech’s TikTok serves as a stark reminder of the importance of quality control and accurate labeling in food production. Social media has amplified consumer voices, bringing widespread attention to these types of incidents. While no new recall has been announced, it is best to stay vigilant, inspect packaging carefully, and contact Ritz for more information if needed.

