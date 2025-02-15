‘Real Maxxinistas been knew’: Woman says you’ve been shopping at T.J. Maxx wrong this whole time. Here’s the ‘right’ way to do it

A T.J. Maxx shopper shared a tip for shopping the store and snagging the best deals.

In a TikTok video with over 134,000 views, user Taylor Fort (@xotaytay126) let viewers in on her big secret.

“You’re shopping T.J. Maxx wrong,” she said. “You must go to T.J. Maxx online.”

T.J. Maxx online’s runway section

Fort also highlighted a section of the website where she said she finds the best deals.

“On the website, they have specifically the runway section,” she explained.

The runway section of the store offers discounted designer clothes and accessories.

In the clip, she demonstrated the kinds of deals shoppers can snag on the website.

“Theory for $70,” she said, pointing to the price tag on a Theory shirt.

Theory is a designer brand that typically costs hundreds of dollars.

The shopping tipster also pointed out that the website had Rag and Bone jeans on sale.

Though she admitted the runway section can also be found in stores, she argued it is oftentimes a “hit or miss.”

“If you want good designer things for a steal, check it out,” she concluded.

T.J. Maxx shoppers may also be protected from tariffs impacting the cost of their shopping sprees. According to CNN Business, the store’s business model may protect it from price hikes.

The brand purchases its merchandise from other stores that have already covered the fee to import them. Since the goods are already in the country at the time of purchase, it does not have to worry about additional tariffs.

In the clip’s comments section, many were grateful for the tip.

“Did not expect for my life to be changed today,” user greenhouse salads & bowls commented.

“WHAT!!!!!” user Catalina wrote.

Others said they already take advantage of online shopping deals on the store’s website.

“This has been my hobby for years! They also used to have homegoods online too it was the best,” user Allie Relfe wrote.

“Real maxxinistas been knew this,” user K said.

Nevertheless, not everyone was keen on forgoing the in-store shopping experience.

“I feel like the best part of shopping at T tho j is digging through everything and then coming across good stuff it’s like a reward,” user Winnie said.

The Daily Dot reached out to T.J. Maxx and Taylor Fort via email for comment and more information.

