‘I’ve been eating Airheads incorrectly for the past 20 years’: People are just now finding out how you’re supposed to eat Airheads

TikToker @jordan_the_stallion8 is known for sharing little-known facts about working in the fast food industry, as well as discoveries about the proper way to consume popular food items, like Ritz crackers.

Recently, he came across another bit of knowledge pertaining to Airheads and the “right” way to eat the popular candies: apparently, you’re supposed to shake them vigorously, turning the usually flat piece of candy into a shorter, chunkier version of the treat.

Jordan’s video, which has been viewed more than 12 million times, is first prompted by a question by another TikToker @knowledgesaurus, who asks in a clip: “What is something you found out late in life you should have known earlier but just didn’t?”

Jordan stitched his response to her video, where he divulged a discovery he made regarding Airheads candy.

”I have been eating Airheads incorrectly for the past 20 years,” he said. “So apparently airheads are like this, right? They’re flat. OK, flat surface. But apparently, you’re supposed to shake the airheads before opening them so that they end up tiny like little cubes because it makes the flavor just a bit [different]. And this specific one, the mystery flavor, changes flavors after you shake it to the bottom. So I’m gonna shake them and see how they turn out.”

The clip then transitioned to Jordan holding the mystery Airhead up to the camera. He folded the top of the candy wrapper down and then grabbed the top of the wrapper, flapping the candy in his hand.

He then compared it to another Airhead candy that hasn’t been shaken to show the disparity in size.

“We’ll see how it looks and how it tastes,” he said.

He removed the mystery Airhead candy from its package and it resembles a tiny pillow.

“As you can see it’s like a little tiny cube,” he said, biting into the candy. ”The flavor tastes different.”

Jordan isn’t the first person to hop on social media to show folks how to “properly” eat an airhead candy. YouTuber John B. also demonstrated a similar shake-and-eat approach, as did this TikToker. Both had nearly identical results. The Daily Dot has reached out to Jordan and Airheads via email for further comment.

One commenter who saw Jordan’s post couldn’t believe that the candy manufacturer wouldn’t place proper instructions on its packaging: “Airheads needs this tutorial on the bag! Why would they make it like this and not tell anyone?!”

Someone else expressed their shock at the proper Airhead eating protocol.

One TikToker quipped that this knowledge compelled them to immediately get the candy in order to try it out for themselves: “Thanks a lot now I have to get up a go buy airheads in the middle of the night.”

Another noted how familiar they were with the proper way to eat an Airhead.

“We used to do this all the time. But haven’t eaten an airhead since 1998,” they said.