‘My local Chipotle always looks at me like I’m crazy’: Former Chipotle worker shares how customers are ‘supposed’ to eat the bowls

A TikTok creator and former Chipotle employee has offered some advice and a food hack for people tired of their cardboard bowls getting soggy.

The video, posted to the platform by creator Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8), has attracted more than 1.8 million views since going up on Jan. 24.

The video starts with a stitch from creator Brooke McGee, showing the flipping of a Chipotle bowl from the cardboard side down to the foil side down. While this might have been mindblowing to some upon first seeing it, Jordan assures viewers in the narrative that follows that foil side down is the way.

“So, fun fact, when I used to work at Chipotle, they told us this is how you’re supposed to eat the bowls,” he explained. “You’re not really supposed to eat them on the cardboard side. You’re supposed to eat them on the foil side.”

He went on to note, “If you actually want to eat the bowls, like on the cardboard side of it, just ask to put a tortilla in the bowl before you start filling it up. Because then it seeps through all the flavors on the tortilla and then you can eat the tortilla after.”

He characterized it as “just a fun thing that they taught me before I left … because I did not like the job.”

Jordan’s video underscored another similar video advising the foil side down method, as the Daily Dot covered back in October.

The tortilla food hack definitely came as a revelation to some who ran across Jorday’s video.

“THANK YOU!” exclaimed one commenter. “I’ve done the tortilla thing for YEARS and my local Chipotle always looks at me like I’m crazy.”

Another chimed in, “I always get a tortilla in the bottom!”

Some wondered, if there’s a risk of cardboard getting soggy, why the bowls are prepared the way they are.

“If the foil is the bottom, then why don’t they turn it over before they bag it?” one commenter asked.

Another queried, “So why do they put the food in the cardboard section when plating it?”

A further TikToker questioned, “Ok but why does my bowl never come with instructions?!?!”

Though the comments were full of questions, they were also full of appreciation for the prolific TikToker and what a number of commenters noted was a very pleasing delivery.

As one gushed, “Sir, I love your voice.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chipotle via its media relations website form.

Update Feb. 6 1:03 p.m. CT: In an exchange with the Daily Dot, Jordan shared that he worked at Chipotle in the spring of 2021 and was not aware of other creators sharing the tip he’d learned about flipping the bowl to the foil side for a better Chipotle experience. He remarked, regarding people’s reactions to his now-viral video, “What surprised me about the reactions is the amount of people that found it so helpful.”