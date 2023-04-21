‘Being charged for leftovers is crazy’: Customer hides leftover food at all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant so they don’t charge her

A TikToker’s video about being at an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant, and wanting to avoid being charged for leftovers, led to a spirited conversation in the comments section about how to pull that off.

The video comes from @carelessmorgann’s account and is among her most popular food-centric offerings, with more than 559,000 views as of Friday. In it, she inquires, “Have you ever been to an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant, and can’t finish the food, but they’ll charge you?”

She then proceeds to show different sushi rolls hidden away in stacked sauce cups or drenched in sauce until they’re almost undetectable.

That simple quandary led to a number of commenters revealing the various innovations they might employ to get food home to enjoy later — or, in some cases, being charged for excess amounts of food they can’t finish.

“I be putting it in a Pyrex in my purse,” one commenter shared. “I have no decorum fr.”

Another endorsed the Pyrex solution, noting, “Yes, no one can take me to endless wings either bc I come in there with my big ass purse full of container.”

Several thought Ziploc bags were the way to go.

“I always leave a ziplock bag in my purse for this reason lmaoo,” one said.

Another declared, “Ziploc bags are a must in the purse!”

Some said they avoided charges for food left on their plates by smuggling it into the bathroom with napkins and then flushing it.

“I do purse sushi,” one labeled it. “I take a napkin, fill it, then go to the bathroom and put in garbage lol.”

A few commenters were confused by the policy, and it seems that some but not all all-you-can-eat sushi restaurants enforce a “you must only grab what you can eat” policy.

As a commenter who works at one such establishment clarified, “It’s an excess charge. So too much left over is a problem.”

Another, who was a customer at such a restaurant, revealed, “This happened two weeks ago and they literally charged us $5 to take 3 rolls home.”

A few folks in the comments section revealed that they just tried to eat whatever was on their plates, with mixed results.

“I remember once I literally shoved everything in my mouth and almost threw up when leaving.”

While most commenters were content to share their strategies, at least one used the platform to make a more sweeping statement.

“Gluttony,” one remarked. “Love it.”

