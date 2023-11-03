‘Never eating out again’: Red Lobster customer says she found something unusual in her food when she went for Endless Shrimp deal

A Red Lobster customer claims there was an unpleasant addition to her dish as part of an Endless Shrimp adventure at the chain restaurant—and she has video to prove it.

TikToker creator Marquita (@mashunnacollection) posted the documentation on Oct. 22, and it has gotten over 1.2 million views since.

In the clip, Marquita films what appears to be a plate of Shrimp Linguine Alfredo from the restaurant. She exclaims in the caption, “What is that in my food at red lobster!!??? SNAILS????”

It appears that some kind of critter is crawling across the bed of noodles, turning Marquita’s Red Lobster Endless Shrimp experience into something quite unpleasant. Commenters had their theories on what the creatures were.

“Pretty sure that’s fruit fly larvae,” assessed one. “Basically maggots.”

Someone cracked in response, “We have fruit fly larvae at home.”

“I work at red lobster,” one commenter shared. “This happened to us & were all inside the parsley that we garnish on top of everything bc it didn’t get cleaned out.”

“What’s crazy is I hash-tagged this and so many other red lobsters had those same bugs in their pasta,” someone else reported.

At least one commenter confessed, “I would’ve been 3 bites deep before noticing.”

Someone else shared, “If I knew how many bugs I’ve eaten in my life I’d simply pass away.”

Many commenters questioned which Red Lobster Marquita dined at. She did not specify a particular location; however, the geotag on her post indicates that her disagreeable dining experience occurred at a Ricmond, Virgina Red Lobster.

The Endless Shrimp promotion is a dine-in option only, according to the chain’s website. The site offers, “Mix and Match options like NEW Tequila Lime Shrimp, NEW Crispy Dragon Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Grilled Shrimp Skewer, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, and Shrimp Linguine Alfredo,” advising, “Choose three to start and when you’re ready, we’ll bring more. Served with your choice of side.”

While it’s unlikely that Marquita will ever select from that abundance of choices ever again, she revealed in her comments section that she did have the opportunity—though it wasn’t the resolution she was looking for from management.

“A small update!!!” she wrote. “The red lobster where it happened district manager call today asking me to come back for another meal. I said no thank you and I wanted to speak to someone higher up please.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Marquita via TikTok comment and Red Lobster via email.