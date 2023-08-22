‘Stop getting endless shrimp, go to Applebee’s for wings instead’: Red Lobster employee begs you to do all-you-can-eat somewhere else

In a trending TikTok video, a Red Lobster employee insists you go somewhere else if you’re looking for an endless meal. Roberto (@rvojeda) implores people to “stop getting endless shrimp” and visit a different restaurant.

The video, seen over 66,000 times, shows an exasperated Red Lobster worker in the restaurant freezer, looking at numerous boxes of shrimp and other items. The overlay text reads, “The truth behind Red Lobster endless shrimp.” The 21-second clip shows seemingly never-ending orders for said shrimp.

The employee desperately throws his hands up, trying to steel himself for what’s ahead. The caption reads: “Stop getting endless shrimp, go to Applebee’s for wings instead.”

One commenter wrote: “Worked for Red Lobster for three years. Every year at this time, I would wonder if this would be my breaking point.”

Another user quipped, “IT’S THE DEATH OF ME.”

A third commiserated, “I worked at Red Lobster for a few years; this gave me PTSD.”

Someone else noted the “lack of staffing and prep.” The creator replied, “Literally nothing is ever prepped unless I’m the one prepping.”

In response to a comment suggesting they do orders in bulk, the TikToker stated, “Morning prep never showed up so we didn’t have any scampis or skewers ready.”

Others had no empathy for the poster. “You picked your job, homie. Now get my shrimp,” said one commenter.

“Well you can quit,” said another. “No one has a gun to your head to work there.”

But at least one person commended him: “Looks like you’re doing a great job; keep ’em coming.”

Red Lobster is known for its branded Cheddar Bay Biscuits, but its seasonal specials are equally lauded. Ultimate Endless Shrimp remains immensely popular—so much so that the seafood chain decided to make the $20 special permanent in June.

Applebee’s also has an ongoing “all-you-can-eat” wings special that is served with bottomless fries.

The Daily Dot has contacted the poster via TikTok comment and Red Lobster via email.