‘F*ck you. You are cheap’: Former Red Lobster employee slams customers who order all-you-can-eat shrimp

One of the biggest criticisms of all-you-can-eat restaurants and menu options is that the food customers are being served is not of the highest quality. While there are some that would argue the moniker itself is indicative of the type of grub patrons can expect at the establishments they’re frequenting, there are others who have expressed their displeasure at the kind of rations they’ve received under this dining option.

Nonetheless, there are still many popular eateries that offer all-you-can-eat options, such as Red Lobster, which has a $21.99 endless shrimp promotion. This is something that TikToker @ddperez4 took full advantage of while visiting one of the chain’s locations.

In the clip, several shots of various shrimp plates prepared in different ways are featured. Some of the plates show the remnants of already-consumed meals, while others show them before they’ve been dug into.

Another TikToker, James E. (@mrjellis_), said they worked at Red Lobster and strongly disliked serving customers who would order unlimited shrimp and had some strong words for anyone who did.

“As someone that worked at Red Lobster as a server receiving a guest that ordered unlimited shrimp, fuck you. You are cheap; you didn’t get my extras up, and you’re fucking worrisome,” James said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to James via TikTok comment and Red Lobster via email.

Folks who worked in the food service industry concurred with James’ assessment of all-you-can-eat customers, with some alleging they were generally poor tippers.

@serans_ said, “It’s like the people at Olive Garden who only get soup and salad an get 10 refills just just to tip $2 for 2+ hours of service it was horrible.”

Another TikTok, @twobardsonemonk shared their strategy for dealing with customers who order unlimited meal options. “Back when I was a server doing the unlimited riblets at applebees Id just massively increase the time between when I came back,” they claimed.

Some countered the notion that all-you-can-eat customers are poor tippers, claiming that if they’re sending the server back and forth to get more food for them, they always make sure to leave them a large tip for their continued service throughout the course of their meal.

“Dude if I’m getting unlimited shrimp for $21.99 I’m leaving the fattest tip I can,” @hootywithaknife commented.