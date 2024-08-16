‘I don’t trust SHEIN enough’: Shopper buys Nike shoes off of Shein. Why did she receive real ones?

Shein has become synonymous with fast fashion, but if this TikToker’s discovery is anything to go by, the clothing giant might be cleaning up its act.

In the clip, which has amassed 1.6 million views, Esme (@user.3sm3) started pulling Shein bags out of a cardboard box. She eventually stumbled on something unmistakable: A bright red Nike box. Within the box are white sneakers with that iconic Nike tick.

Accompanying the video was an on-screen caption that read, “When you order Nike shoes from Shein and they actually come in.”

But while these sneakers certainly looked like the real deal, some commenters were suspicious.

“I don’t trust SHEIN enough,” one wrote.

“I will never,” another vowed.

Still, plenty of other commenters reiterated how this is now common practice for Shein. As a third commenter put it, “Shein it’s more like a marketplace now.. Like eBay and stuff like that. So yeah everything branded is legit but prices are almost the same as if you buy from brands anyways.”

Esme didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Can you buy branded products on Shein?

According to ModernRetail, these branded products reached Shein via its Marketplace platform, which was established in 2023. This platform makes it easy for third-party sellers to sell products on Shein—but that doesn’t mean these brands consent to being sold on Shein.

For example, as ModernRetail notes, British brand Paul Smith has items listed for sale on Shein. However, when the outlet contacted the brand, it confirmed it wasn’t in partnership with Shein. This means that brands like Paul Smith are having items sold via the “gray market,” which, in other words, means that branded items are being sold outside of authorized distribution channels.

With no evidence of a Shein and Nike collaboration, Esme’s Nike item was likely sold via the gray marketplace. But this isn’t for certain, as the Daily Dot was unable to independently verify this. Nike and Shein didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Esme isn’t the only TikToker who has uncovered this Shein life hack. Back in January, Emiley Hayhurst (@glutenousglob) went viral after discovering genuine Free People, Missguided, Zara, and H&M being sold on the fast fashion platform.

“I know y’all have seen how everyone started getting different clothes from Shein that was tagged Zara, H&M…but I just figured out there’s a whole shop for those brands,” she said.

