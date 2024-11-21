‘Just take the sock…’: Driver shares hidden use of Purina cat litter for cars. Does it work?

A popular DIY enthusiast on TikTok shared how cat litter can eliminate unpleasant scents from outside the litter box.

Featured Video

TikTok user Ceith Griffith (@ceithgriffith), who has 1.7 million followers, has gone viral several times for his various car hacks. In one, he uses Vaseline to retain proper tire pressure throughout the cooler months. He’s also shown viewers how to avoid window fog with rubbing alcohol. Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray also does the trick, as we found out through another one of his videos. His most recent car hack, involving kitty litter, has raked in 120,000 views.

“I’m gonna make your mornings a lot easier. All you’re gonna need this is cat litter,” he starts in the clip.

Griffith reveals a 23-pound container of Purnia Tidy Cats litter.

Advertisement

“As long as it’s cat litter, it will work,” he says, noting the brand doesn’t matter.

He unveils the second component of this trick: a sock. It’s better to use an old sock you don’t really care about, he notes.

The video then cuts to him holding a scooper filled with litter. “I’d like to use a scoop, but you can use your hand or however you want to. Just fill the sock with cat litter,” he says.

“Just take the sock, and fill the area where your foot should go. It don’t have to be filled up to the very very top. You want to leave some room so you can tie the sock,” he explains. “Then later, you fill the bottom part of the sock up, just place it in your vehicle, underneath your seat,” he adds, tucking the sock under a seat inside a car.

Advertisement

What will this do?

He explains, “This is gonna eliminate any kind of moisture or any kind of smells you have in your vehicle. And a bonus, it will keep the inside of your windows from fogging up. So, for the winter or when it rains, it’s gonna keep all that moisture out of your vehicle.”

“If you get the scented version, it’s gonna make your car smell great while doing that,” he adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Griffith via TikTok comment and direct message.

Advertisement

Viewers are eager to try the hack

“Definitely going to try this!!” one viewer said.

“Great job. Keep going. You telling me things I didn’t know i needed to know,” a second commented.

“I’m putting the entire bag in,” a third stated.

Advertisement

Can cat litter work get rid of car odors?

Because of the odor-eliminating ingredients found in cat litter, it can be used to get rid of unpleasant car smells. But it should be replaced regularly. Cat litter can also be used to deodorize rugs, furniture cushions, curtains, heirloom quilts, lace, shoes, and pet beds, according to One Good Thing.

What about fog from windows?

According to Reader’s Digest, Griffith’s trick can prevent car windows from fogging. “The idea is that the litter, designed to absorb cat urine, will absorb the moisture in your car that causes glass to fog up,” per Reader’s Digest.

Advertisement

Roslyn McKenna, a car insurance publisher for Finder.com, told the outlet that she and her team put this hack to the test. And sure enough, it worked. While Griffith said the brand of litter doesn’t matter. McKenna’s team found out that some types of cat litter, like non-clumping or crystal litter, work better than traditional litter.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.