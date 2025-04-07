‘Rovers are a sign of wealth’: Woman buys Land Rover. Then she gets buyer’s remorse

A woman calls her new Land Rover the “worst,” sparking discussion about the quality of the popular car.

In a video with over 2.9 million views, TikToker Car Mummy (@carmummy) pulls a sheet of fabric from a new Land Rover Defender SUV inside a dealership.

On-screen text reads, “She doesn’t know it yet, but this will be the worst car she has ever bought…”

The caption reads, “Might as well get a laugh out of this trend because if I don’t laugh, I’ll cry.”

What was wrong with the Land Rover?

Car Mummy clarifies why her new Land Rover was the “worst car” in a comment.

“They couldn’t replace the door; they couldn’t get the part… 9 months no car, we ended up sourcing the door ourselves,” she wrote. “[It] had lots of tech issues, multiple screen replacements, they held my car for 4+ weeks to diagnose problems live, speakers not working.”

Her “last straw” was when someone “T-boned” her while driving.

Are Land Rovers unreliable?

Other viewers suggested this isn’t a rare situation for Land Rover owners. Combined with the steep price tag that can reach well above $150,000, many said it’s not worth it.

“Rovers are a sign of wealth because it shows you can afford the constant repairs to keep them on the road,” one wrote.

“My mom always dreamed of getting a range rover in 2016 she purchased the 2016 range rover evoque and within one year she sold it due to alot of issues which i dont really remember bc i was a kid,” another said.

“I’m a towie. If it wasn’t for Range Rovers, I wouldn’t be able to afford my lifestyle. I tow 5 a week, sometimes more,” a third added.

“As a mechanic – I would never ever own a Land Rover. Even if I won one for free – I’d sell it immediately,” a fourth viewer exclaimed.

According to Atlanta Car Care, Land Rovers commonly exhibit electrical issues, air suspension failure, and engine trouble. On the subreddit r/askcarsales, many posters corroborate that they’ve experienced Land Rover’s “unreliability” firsthand.

“You always need to buy 2 at a time. Then you have one to drive while the other is in the shop,” one joked. “When the first one comes out of the shop, the second one will need to go in for repair. This cycle will keep repeating.”

However, some drivers said they love their Land Rovers and plan to repurchase from the manufacturer.

“I’m on my 4th Land Rover and have had Zero issues..and I plan on a fifth,” a viewer shared.

“I had a land rover discovery sport for a decade and in that decade I had a dead battery and it never gave me problems idk why people downgrade land rover so much, it all depends on how u drive the car,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Land Rover and Car Mummy for further comment.



