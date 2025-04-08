‘It’s not real’: Customer reaches for Nestle Toll House ice cream sandwich . Then he spots the 7-Eleven brand

That’s a real ice cream sandwich you’re pulling out of the deep freeze at your neighborhood convenience store, right?

Not necessarily. At least, not according to the FDA and social media blogger Jesus Delaputa (@chuydechingas).

Jesus, via his TikTok account on Saturday, alerted his viewers about the “frozen dairy dessert” that may be posing as real ice cream in a reach-in freezer near you.

Since he posted it on Saturday, Jesus’ TikTok has garnered over 59,900 views.

He checked the label

The caption of Jesus’ video claims, “I learned that if it’s not real ice cream then they gotta put the frozen dairy dessert line in there, it’s fake azz ice cream! “

He explains his feelings further in an expletive-filled rant over the reach-in freezer at 7-Eleven.

“School’s in session. Check it out. I was gonna buy this Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich,” he states while displaying the package. “Look at that: Frozen Dairy Dessert Sandwich.”

“You know why they gotta call it that? Because it ain’t real [expletive] ice cream,” he claims.

“But look at this,” he says as he displays 7-Eleven‘s house-brand chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwich, “and it says right there: vanilla ice cream. This [expletive’s] real.”

“I’m sticking with this,” he says as he replaces the Toll House sandwich in the freezer. “School’s out of session.”

Real ice cream sandwich vs. ‘dairy dessert’

According to Ice Cream.com, Nestle’s Toll House Vanilla Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwiches each contain 4 grams of saturated fat. That’s 20% of the recommended daily allowance.

However, the 7-Eleven house version has 6 grams of saturated fat. That’s 50% of the recommended daily allowance.

But which one is a real ice cream sandwich?

“The most simple way to explain the difference between ice cream and a frozen dessert is that ice cream is made from milk/cream (dairy) and frozen desserts are made with vegetable oils,” Tim Krauss of Mammoth Creameries told Allrecipes.

In other words, “frozen desserts” can’t be sold as “real” ice cream because they don’t contain enough dairy.

According to Perry’s Ice Creams, “Ice cream must (1) contain a minimum of 10% dairy milkfat, and (2) have no more than 100% overrun and weigh at least 4.5 lbs per gallon.”

Per Icecream.com, the Toll House lists both skim milk and milk fats in its ingredients but apparently does not contain enough to be marketed as ice cream.

When it comes to nutrition, your best bet is to be mindful of the actual nutritional info on the product wrapper.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nestle and 7-Eleven via email for statements.

Viewers don’t buy it

Most viewers showed little concern for Jesus’ warnings.

Dennis (@moderntechnologies1) commented, “Artificial flavors as on the bag. They are both the same just different terms.”

“Letting you know right now bro lol I work for Nestle. They are the exact same thing just different package for 7/11 so they can sell it cheaper. So yeah you found nothing,” one viewer claimed.

“Doesn’t matter to me. I’m not eating ice cream for my health,” another added.

However, one viewer wrote, “They’re probably both not good. But it sucks we gotta think about this. Bruh, just give us real food.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jesus via TikTok comment and messenger for a statement.

