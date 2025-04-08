‘I was going crazy not finding egg whites anywhere’: Shopper in shock after seeing this product on Walmart shelf. Then she realizes why they’re so hard to find

Fitness and weight loss coach Kelly Story (@kellybstory) received some criticism online for hoarding Egg Beaters. The backlash came in the comments section of a viral post that shows her shopping at Walmart.

Featured Video

“Guys, oh my god,” a text overlay in her video reads. The TikToker then pantomimes shock, covering her mouth with her hand. Following this, she then turns the camera to reveal what made her so excited.

She reveals several containers of Egg Beaters remaining on a shelf. Story then grabs several of the beaters and begins filling up the cart with them.

Many regions in the United States have been experiencing egg shortages. This, coupled with sky-rocketing costs of foods and goods, which began in 2021, have influenced folks to look for alternatives.

Advertisement

Egg replacements

Some have been consuming powdered, starch-based vegan substitutes. Despite not containing the same nutritional content as eggs, some shoppers expressed they enjoy their texture and price point.

The absence of Egg Beaters from store shelves may be directly attributed to a massive recall of the product that purportedly occurred in March 2025.

According to The Healthy, a Reader’s Digest brand, 212,000 pounds of the product were removed from stores across “at least 7 states.” That’s because, the outlet states, some of the affected containers may include “a cleaning solution with sodium hypochlorite.”

Advertisement

Which ones have it?

Because the expiration dates of these particular product offerings are “still active,” accidental purchases of them may occur. If you fear you may have accidentally bought one of these Egg Beaters, check its SKU. Products carrying the bar code G1804 will indicate if its indeed part of this recall.

This is one of the reasons why Egg Beaters have been so difficult to come by, as evinced in Story’s TikTok. Moreover, The Healthy writes Ohio, Texas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, and Iowa contained Egg Beaters with these SKUs.

Stanford University pens that containing the cleaning solution doesn’t pose a significant health risk to humans. Furthermore, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service has stated that no malignant side effects have culminated as a result of the solution’s consumption. Nevertheless, the agency still advises folks not to eat these recalled Egg Beaters.

Advertisement

Health boost

Egg beaters were first introduced to the market in 1972. The product offers a convenient form for consumers to consume liquid egg whites. All Recipes writes that each carton contains 99% pure liquid egg whites and like many egg brands, should be refrigerated.

The process in which they’re manufactured is simple: eggs are cracked and the yolks are separated. Following this, the remaining egg white liquid is placed into containers and shipped out to various retailers.

Unlike traditional eggs, the egg whites found in Egg Beaters are “double pasteurized.” This means that they are doubly protected against any harmful bacteria. Presumably this is done to ensure that mixing various eggs from different chickens don’t cause any biological reactions that could harm consumers.

Advertisement

For decades, they’ve been used as a means of easily providing individuals battling high cholesterol access to eggs. Furthermore, those who are looking to add a bit of more protein to their breakfast can combine them with whole eggs. This way, they can reduce the richness and fat content of egg dishes.

Viewers call her out for hoarding

Numerous folks who replied to Story’s video stated there was another reason Egg Beaters are so difficult to come by. And it’s because of people like here hoarding all of the reserves up for herself.

Advertisement

“You’re apart of the problem girly,” one person wrote.

“So you take em all off the shelf so no one else can get any?” another echoed.

“So who’s the problem?” someone else wrote.

Another user urged her to put some of the Egg Beats back on the shelf. “Girl you better put some of those back. I’m in need.”

Advertisement

In a comment reply, Story promised that she would “share” her own stash.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Egg Beaters, Walmart, and Story via email for further comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.