‘I’m too white to know’: Walmart shopper reaches for carton of eggs on sale. Then he realizes he’s been bamboozled

A Walmart customer is going viral on TikTok after revealing how he almost bought a dozen eggs for $1.98—until he realized the deal wasn’t quite what it seemed.

TikTok user @cloudmeat filmed himself while shopping at Walmart, where he spotted a display of what looked like nearly a hundred egg cartons near the front of the store.

But when he got closer, he discovered the bargain wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. As of Sunday, @cloudmeat’s video detailing how he got bamboozled by Walmart had racked up 5.3 million views.

The eggs weren’t really eggs

As @cloudmeat quickly realized, the reason the eggs near the front of the store were so cheap—and not in the refrigerated section—was because they weren’t real eggs at all. They were confetti eggs for Easter.

Walmart also sells them on its website, and the packaging closely resembles that of standard grocery store eggs. But there’s one major difference: While the shells are real, they’re filled with “festive confetti for a fun surprise when you crack them open,” according to Walmart’s product listing.

In other words, these aren’t the increasingly pricey breakfast staples—they’re just for fun.

Since the cartons looked identical at first glance, @cloudmeat wasn’t thrilled with the display’s placement. “Walmart, you know you’re damn wrong for that [expletive],” he said. “I was ready to grab some cartons.”

He doubled down in his caption, writing, “Y’all did not have to put them in the front of the store.”

How expensive are eggs now?

An aggressive strain of avian flu has scrambled the national egg supply and sent prices flying. Some places, like Waffle House, are even slapping on a 50-cent charge per egg just to keep up.

How much you’ll pay for a dozen depends on where you live, but one thing’s for sure— everyone’s talking about it. According to a February report from the Associated Press, the average price of a dozen Grade A eggs in U.S. cities hit nearly $5 in January, breaking the previous record of $4.82 set in 2023. Yikes.

But there’s hope on the horizon. Prices are finally starting to crack (in a good way), though maybe not quite down to the $1.84 that @cloudmeat thought he scored at Walmart. Earlier this month, CNN reported that wholesale egg prices had dropped to $3 a dozen, citing data from the USDA. That’s a 9 percent dip from just the week before.

So what’s behind the drop? Bernt Nelson, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, told CNN it’s thanks to fewer bird flu outbreaks—just 2.1 million birds affected in March, compared to a whopping 23 million in January.

“America’s poultry farmers have put in the work to tighten biosecurity,” he said. In short, the chickens are finally catching a break.

If your local store still has eggs priced like they’re made of gold, don’t panic just yet. The USDA says we’re “only now starting” to see prices go down, so it might take a few more weeks (or months) before your wallet can breathe easy again.

Viewers don’t understand how the Walmart customer fell for it

Commenters were quick to point out that there were plenty of clues—besides the price—that should’ve tipped @cloudmeat off to the fact that the eggs weren’t the real deal.

“The fact they aren’t refrigerated is a big context clue,” one viewer quipped.

“Gotten so bad ppl have forgotten real eggs need to be refrigerated,” another added.

“Come on, folks,” a third person echoed. “They aren’t even refrigerated, you should have known immediately.”

Others scratched their heads, totally baffled by the concept of “confetti eggs” in the first place.

“Confused in Canadian. What are confetti eggs?” one commenter asked.

“I’m too white to know what confetti eggs are,” another quipped.

And some couldn’t resist cracking a joke—saying they might just swap in real eggs for the confetti ones and sneak away with a deal. After all, the two cartons look nearly identical.

“Plot twist: people start switching the cartons,” one woman quipped.

“Definitely gonna put 12 real eggs inside and scan them as confetti eggs,” another said.

“I would’ve put refrigerated eggs inside them confetti eggs,” a third viewer added.

