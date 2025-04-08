‘Garmin does this’: Woman wears Apple Watch during her morning walk. Then she looks at the treadmill

This woman thinks Apple needs to step up its game when it comes to how accurate the Apple Watch really is.

It sucks when you’re doing a workout that you think is being tracked on your Apple Watch just to realize that it was never tracking or that what it did track isn’t quite accurate to the movement you just did.

It’s frustrating, especially when you’re relying on a product that advertises itself as one of the best on the market.

Woman calls out Apple’s inaccuracy

In a trending video with more than 30,000 views, content creator Chloe Russo (@chloerrusso) shared why she’s so over her Apple Watch.

“One thing that like genuinely pisses me off every day, besides my [expletive] hair looking like [expletive], is when I’m going and working out and walking, and my watch says I’m at 2.25 and the treadmill says 2.5,” Russo said.

She was referring to the quarter-mile discrepancy between her watch and the treadmill.

Now, Russo feels obligated to keep walking until her watch hits the number she wants, “even if I [expletive] passed it on the treadmill.”

“It’s just [expletive] rude, and I wish Apple could get their [expletive] together for once in their life,” Russo said.

Why doesn’t Apple Watch data match the treadmill?

An Apple Support volunteer explained that an Apple Watch and treadmill track your movement differently, which is why the data doesn’t always match up.

Apple Watches use GPS data for walks, runs, and cycling workouts, or arm movement when you’re doing something like walking on a treadmill.

The treadmill, on the other hand, calculates distance based on belt rotations.

“For the best results, allow the arm on which you are wearing your watch to swing naturally during general daily wear and to move as expected during relevant workouts.”

How to fix it

Apple recommends calibrating your watch for improved accuracy of distance, pace, and calorie measurement.

If you plan on calibrating, you’ll need to be in a flat outdoor space with good GPS reception and clear skies. You’ll then need to walk or run at a normal pace for about 20 minutes.

“Mine does the opposite! My watch is faster than the treadmill,” a person shared.

“Garmin does this, but they allow you to calibrate it to your treadmill. The accuracy is about 98%,” another wrote.

“This morning I was on the treadmill for 40 minutes and my samsung watch crapped out and said I had 20 steps. yayy me,” a commenter added.

“I have yet to meet a fitness tracker that accurately gets the steps on a treadmill. Outside – nails it. Treadmill – nah,” a viewer noted.

The Daily Dot reached out to Russo for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Apple via email.

