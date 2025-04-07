‘This literally happened to me today’: Woman chats with a man on Hinge. Then he says he just took a ‘honey pack’

One woman is sharing the ails of modern dating after seeing a message a man sent her on popular dating app Hinge.

TikToker T Griff (@griff.t32) posted a short clip detailing an interaction she had with a man on Hinge that went viral. In the video, which accumulated over 2.1 million views on the popular social media application, she says the man informed her he took a honey pack.

She thought the product was an athletic supplement. However, she soon learned that this wasn’t the case.

“No because the last time I was on Hinge talking to somebody,” Griff says. “He told me that he just took a honey pack. And I was like, ‘Oh cool, how many miles are you gonna run?’”

She then pauses and looks into the camera with a blank expression. “I didn’t know what a honey pack was,” Griff says.

What is a honey pack?

According to Healthline, honey packs are “falsely advertised” as supplements that promote sexual health. Since they aren’t FDA-approved, the outlet advises against consuming these products.

Healthline also reported that these items contain ingredients that aren’t included on their labeling. Consequently, the website states that individuals may suffer “serious health effects” should they consume them.

Many of these unmentioned materials are often associated with prescription-only drugs. What differentiates over-the-counter medication from those mandated by doctors boils down to risk. For instance, prescription drugs may interfere with other medications. A healthcare professional would be able to assess these conflicts and prescribe appropriate pharmaceuticals accordingly.

Also, genetic factors play a role in deciding which types of medicine a person can or can’t take. One such undisclosed ingredient found in honey packs is sildefanil, which is the active ingredient in Viagra. The popular Pfizer offering stimulates blood flow and was originally intended for those dealing with heart issues.

However, Viagra was found to induce erections in men and is prescribed to treat those with erectile dysfunction.

Blood pressure

Hypotension is one such adverse side effect of taking the aforementioned chemical. It can lead to dizziness, fainting, blurred vision, fatigue, and confusion, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

Some have reported other adverse symptoms upon consuming honey packs. Chief among them are allergic reactions, vomiting, anaphylaxis, rash breakouts, uncontrolled sweating, hives, itchy skin, and abnormal swelling.

Medical News Today writes that many unregulated manufacturers often add other ingredients to honey. Some may include ginseng, bee pollen, and royal jelly. While there are some packs that purely contain natural ingredients, the outlet advises against purchasing those that promise sexual enhancement.

Hinge horndogs

Numerous folks who responded to Griff’s video were baffled by the man’s decision to share this information with her.

One was shocked that a man revealed he needed a honey pack to maintain an erection. “The fact that these men are needing these honey packs is embarrassing for them,” they wrote.

Another couldn’t believe someone would use one of these over-the-counter sexual enhancement products to use a dating application. “Imagine taking a honey pack to then just scroll through Hinge,” they said.

While Griff appeared bemused by her response to the man’s honey pack admission, one user thought her reply was appropriate. “No that was the perfect answer to a stranger on Hinge saying that,” they added.

Someone else wondered why there seems to be an uptick in the demand for sexual enhancement items. “I’m curious why so many young men need things like that,” they questioned.

Another woman said that hearing an admission of honey pack usage is a massive turn off. “Okay but why are they so excited to tell us?? Like bro? You’re 40. I’m gonna need a honey pack because of how dry that statement makes me,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Griff via TikTok comment for further information.



