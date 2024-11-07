‘Just take a little bit of it’: Man reveals little-known use for Vaseline. Does it work?

Vaseline is a well-known skin care product that moisturizes dry skin. Besides enriching damaged and chapped skin, it’s also good for treating eczema flare-ups and painlessly peeling off Band-Aids.

A popular TikToker demonstrates two tips to protect different parts of your car in the winter with Vaseline. But does it work?

TikTok user Ceith Griffith (@ceithgriffith) is a Kentucky-based content creator who posts DIY tips and tricks for his 1.7 million followers. “So, for the winter, if you take Vaseline, just take a little bit and put it on your valve stem on your tire,” he says, taking a fingertip full of the petroleum and dabbing on the valve stem. What does this do?

He says, “This will keep your tire pressure exactly the same as in the summer and the winter. You won’t lose no tire pressure at all.”

A second little-known Vaseline trick

The following morning, the content creator reveals the second method. “Good morning, everyone. In today’s video, I’m gonna show you how to keep ice and snow from sticking to your headlights.”

Then, the video cuts to him holding a container of Vaseline. “This stuff is a lifesaver for the winter,” Griffith says. Like in the previous video, he dabs his fingertip in the contents. “Don’t take a whole lot and apply it to your headlights,” he explains, smearing it across his headlights.

However, it only lasts a certain amount of time. “This will last three to six weeks and it will keep all the snow and ice from forming on your headlight,” he concludes.

Viewers praise the hacks

“I will try this. Thank you!” one viewer wrote.

“Hi! Thanks for sharing! Thanks for your helpful advice,” a second applauded.

On the other hand, some had mixed experiences with the first trick.

“I tried this last winter and yes it works,” one user stated.

“Woke up this morning to back my car out and all my lights were on on my dash saying my tire pressure was low,” another user wrote.

Should you use Vaseline to lubricate a stem valve?

For the first trick, there are mixed opinions about preserving tire pressure in general, not just for the winter. Some drivers claim it works for them, and others advise against it.

People who oppose putting Vaseline on valve stems argue petroleum destroys the rubber around the stem valve. Instead, greasy, silicon-based products are recommended due to their thermal stability.

And what about headlights?

Furthermore, there are conflicting answers about Vaseline preventing ice and snow on headlights, but there isn’t anything definitive. A DIY tip from AAA recommends adding 3/4 vinegar and 1/4 water in a spray bottle and spraying it on your windshield in the evening. The next morning, wipe it off with a towel.

On the other hand, petroleum jelly is excellent for unlocking frozen locks. All you do is dip your key in it and slide it into the lock. Afterward, twist it back and forth until it unlocks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Griffith via TikTok comment and direct message. The video has racked up over 148,000 views.

