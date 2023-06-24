‘They be making anything and putting it on the menu’: Customers go to all-you-can-eat sushi, gets served ‘Pringles’ with avocado and spicy mayo

A restaurant customer has sparked discussion around all-you-can-eat sushi after showing the “sushi” they received was a Pringles chip topped with avocado and spicy mayo.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 18,000 times, TikTok creator Hayley (@hayley_pettis) shows her order, which she had initially believed to be avocado sushi made with rice.

“What do we say?” asks her friend in the video. “Like, ‘we weren’t expecting Pringles?’”

“We went for all u can eat sushi and for some reason, we accidentally ordered Pringles, avocado and spicy mayo????” Hayley explained in the text overlaying her video.

“All I wanted was the avo sushi,” she added in the comment section.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hayley via TikTok comment. Commenters were taken aback by what Hayley received.

“WHATTTT,” wrote a user. “They be making anything and putting it on the menu.”

“This can’t be real Hayley,” said another.

“There’s no way they put pringles and avocados on a plate and served it hahahahaha,” someone else commented. “What did they charge for it?”“I know they were laughing in the kitchen,” shared an additional TikToker.

It’s not uncommon for Pringles and other snack foods to be used as ingredients.

Writing for the newspaper the Jackson Sun, author Libby Murphy notes there are numerous recipes that take advantage of the salty snack, ranging from Pringles-encrusted zucchini spears to Pringles meatballs.

That said, Hayley’s Pringles-forward sushi appears to be a bit of an anomaly.

Regardless, some users were intrigued by the dish.

“But I know that crunch was good,” stated a user.