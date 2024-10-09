The daytime game show The Price is Right has been delighting viewers for decades. One of the most adrenaline-pumping victories one can attain on the show is a new car.

Featured Video

But what happens when you actually win a car in the show? TikToker Samara Leilani (@samaraleilani), who won a new Nissan on the show, breaks it down for viewers. And in case you’re wondering: No, she didn’t drive off the set with a new whip.

A waiting game

Leilani, wearing a Green Bay Packers football jersey, in a well-lit video, speaks into the camera. “Why don’t I have my car that I won on The Price is Right? I wanted to clarify this because a lot of people are asking for a car reveal. In my head, it was like, ‘Oh, share a picture of the car.’ But I think people were thinking like physically show us,” she says.

Advertisement

She reveals she hasn’t received the car yet.

“When I say that day I left with a car, I didn’t physically leave with a car at all. The only thing I left with was a license plate frame that says I won this car on The Price is Right. But no car to put it on yet,” she says.

She explains how the process is a “waiting game.”

“After you win, you go backstage. And you sign all your paperwork and everything. Then they tell you that after the show airs, the dealership is supposed to reach out to you within the next two months,” she says. “And I’m waiting for that call, Nissan. I’m waiting for it.”

Advertisement

The other problem

The TikToker also shares that she doesn’t even have a driver’s license yet.

“I got my permit already,” she says. “I’ve been practicing driving. So I’m hoping that they call me, and they give me the date when I’m supposed to pick up my car. And then I can get my license sometime in between then. But I’m still just gonna, like, keep going forward with practicing every day and, like, learning how to [drive] because I need to.”

She also shares that the car she gets is not going to be the same one viewers saw on the show.

Advertisement

“It’s kind of just a prop they use to show you what car you’re gonna get. What car you end up getting is gonna be that model of car. But the color and like the interior and all that is gonna be really dependent on what they have in stock when they give you that call. So I don’t know if I’m gonna get a red one. I don’t know. … I don’t know. We’re just gonna see, waiting for that call. Nissan hit me up, please,” she begs.

The car isn’t exactly free

The Motley Fool also published a piece that appears to supplement Leilani’s story. It also provides further context about the financial aspect of the car. According to the author of the piece, whose brother won a car on the show, the winner has to pay taxes on the prize.

Advertisement

The winner was able to work out a deal with the Hyundai dealership he was in contact with to pick up the car.

The writer explained in the piece: “Instead of keeping the Elantra, he was able to use the roughly $25,000 credit he got to buy a used car from them and then sell it back for $21,000, which he took as cash. This route was worth it for him because sales tax and registration for a new Elantra would’ve been about $4,000.”

Viewers weigh in

Viewers on Leilani’s video referenced the taxes on the car. “Girl the taxes on those prizes are insane! Idk if I would take the car!” one said.

Advertisement

Another viewer said they would’ve much rather taken “the cash value” option. However, Leilani said this wasn’t a choice for her.

Leilani also explained to the critics why she was nevertheless excited about winning the car. “Ikkk but the way I look at it is at least I own it forever. I don’t currently have a car I actually need one so it’s better to just pay tax than full price for a brand new car,” she said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to The Price is Right and Leilani via email for further comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.