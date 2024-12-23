‘I would cry’: Customer issues warning for anyone who buys stamps

Sending out Christmas cards is a holiday tradition for many, but one TikToker’s trip to the post office turned into an unexpected lesson about stamps—and preferences.

In a TikTok video that has racked up over 262,400 views, Ally Wright (@allywright09) shared her experience of picking up stamps for her Christmas cards. But instead of festive or traditional designs, she ended up with something a bit more unusual.

The lesson? Don’t be nice when asked if you “care” what stamps you get.

‘Look what he gave me’

“If you go to the post office to get stamps for your Christmas cards and they ask if you care which ones you get, say you do care,” Wright begins, filming in her car.

Wright admits she told the postal worker that it didn’t matter which stamps she got. “I was like, nah, it doesn’t matter, whatever, it’s fine.”

The outcome? Not quite what she expected. “Look what he gave me,” she says, holding up stamps featuring Jeopardy! questions. “He said, OK, ugly ones it is. Jeopardy questions on my Christmas cards.”

“Merry Christmas everybody,” Wright says, concluding the video sarcastically.

Why holiday post office trips are so hectic

During the holiday season, post offices face a massive surge in mail and package volumes, creating bustling environments and increased activity.

Sometimes, this chaos can lead to small oversights—like the mix-up Wright experienced.

For example, the Kansas City USPS Processing and Distribution Center recently processed around 250,000 pieces of mail in a single night to keep up with holiday demand, as reported by KSHB.

To help ease the seasonal stress, USPS has consolidated their holiday services into one site. They recommend tools like Hold Mail, which pauses mail delivery for up to 30 days, and Click-N-Ship, which allows small businesses to print labels and ship from home or the office.

Customers can also browse the Postal Store for personalized stamps and other mailing tools to make the season a little smoother.

‘You get the ones that are not selling’

In the comments, users thought the Jeopardy! stamps weren’t such a bad idea for the holidays. Others gave Wright tips on how she can avoid getting disappointed at a post office in the future,

“There are Jeopardy stamps?!” asked one user excitedly. “Girl I would LOVE to see that on a card!!”

“I’m a mail carrier and love to see those ones,” shared another. “it’s RARE though. Apparently they were not popular.”

“Usps here… if you don’t care what stamps you get,” explained a third. “You get the ones that are not selling!”

@allywright09 I need to start caring a little more merry crisis everyone ♬ original sound – Ally Wright

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wright via Instagram and TikTok direct messaging for comment.

