‘You don’t need a Lamborghini, bro’: Man buys Toyota Tundra. Then he sees a Porsche costs less

Let’s say you’ve suddenly got $60,000 burning a hole in your pocket. There’s lots of luxuries and extravagances to spoil yourself with all that cash, but it’s unthinkable that a Porsche price would ever sink that low, right?

Featured Video

Wrong.

Online creator Alex Sedlak pops the balloon on the myth that a Porsche is entirely out of reach, as long as we’re willing to make a few concessions. In a TikTok clip that’s been viewed more than 700,000 times, he shows us a computer screen full of listings for used Porsche Taycan sedans that are listed at $60,000 or slightly less.

Why is the Porsche price so low?

The big asteriskk on those prices? They’re electric engines, rather than the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 configuration found in the sibling Porsche Panamera model.

Advertisement

“They’re good-looking cars too. Obviously it’s not a GT3 RS, but you’re still driving a Porsche for 60 grand, bro. My new Toyota Tundra cost 71 grand and obviously it’s a used Porsche, but it’s a Porsche for $60,000.”

Sedlak’s boasts check out. The platinum trim package on a new 2025 Toyota Tundra puts the price a little over $70,000. And 2022 Taycan electrics are pretty easy to find starting in the mid-$50,000 range.

Leave the Lambo alone

He also makes another interesting claim, that “You don’t need a Lamborghini, bro. Don’t be stupid with your money. I think [the Porsche is] a great deal.”

Advertisement

This brings up the gradual separation that has occurred over the years with the two European luxury brands that have spent decades cultivating a reputation for high performance.

There’s no doubt Porsche has reached relatively wider appeal with its top-tier 911 Turbo S commanding $230,000, less than the $261,000 starter price for a Lamborghini Huracán. Higher production volumes and offering more models to attract families and daily drivers are part of the reason why Porsche models can depreciate to a level where they’re within reach of somewhat less affluent car aficionados.

Also, consider this: Porsche dealerships give out the high-dollar Cayenne SUV as a loaner car, rather than the Taycan.

Electric cars stalled on dealer lots

The mid-five-figures Porsche price also illustrates a tough truth for electric vehicle fans. Their resale value pretty much falls off a cliff. Wired found that some models lose half of their value in the first year, while Yahoo Finance reports the average 5-year depreciation for an electric vehicle is 49.1%.

Advertisement

Those price drops are due to a range of factors, from new battery and other advancements arriving quickly and driving down demand for prior models. Or aggressive incentives for lease deals creating a glut of used vehicles in waves, with no federal dollars acting as financial sweeteners to help move them off the lot.

Comments on the video included dozens of “Taycan… LOLz” type responses, though some did offer deeper thoughts on the surprising pricing.

“You can also get a super used 2005 Porsche for less than 10K. what’s your point? comparing a used car to a brand new souped up tundra. depreciation is the most rapid in the beginning,” wrote one aspiring economics professor.

“I don’t understand why people don’t understand how battery degradation works. Literally everyone has a phone and experiences batteries going bad after a short two years,” wrote another who’s probably not on a waiting list for a new Tesla.

Advertisement

And there was one who observed that the ongoing improvements will keep driving Taycan prices down.

“The brand new ones blow this one out of the water. Quicker, way better range, updated infotainment. 2025s will depreciate at least this much by the next generation.”

Daily Dot reached out to Alex via direct message, and to Porsche via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.