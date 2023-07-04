‘You’re asking me to go home because I told you I had a disability?’: Pizza Hut worker allegedly fired for being autistic

A Pizza Hut worker alleges that she was terminated from her job after she informed her boss that she is autistic.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Andria (@iliftfordoughnuts), and it received over 503,000 views since being posted on June 21.

The creator provides context for the situation in the text overlay. In it, she claims, “On June 21, my boss asked to talk to me about how I can improve in the workplace. I told her that I have autism, so in order to improve, I will need accommodations. I was then immediately asked to clock out and told I was fired.”

The clip does not provide much visual information and is mostly a recorded conversation between the Pizza Hut worker and her boss. “And again, I just want to be clear, you’re asking me to go home because I told you I had a disability?” Andria is heard asking.

In response, Andria’s boss asks her to “log off.” Andria again asks why she’s being told to leave. She directly questions whether she’s being let go because of her disability.

The creator says, “I’m asking you if I’m being sent home related to the fact that I told you I had a disability. You immediately said ok, we need you to go home. So I just want to document for the ADA and for my lawyer, why.”

Andria reiterates her question many times throughout the video. She also tries to clarify if she is “being fired,” or asked to “go home,” for the day. Her manager keeps dodging the question and repeatedly asks the worker to clock out of her shift at Pizza Hut.

“I will reach out to you but for today, I’m done,” the manager says.

Eventually, the manager can be heard threatening to call the police if Andria doesn’t leave. Ultimately, that’s what the content creator does.

The TikToker adds more background in the caption, writing, “I was asked to have a talk on how my boss and coworkers perceive me. I explained that I struggle with social cues so I don’t understand perception but with some [accommodations] I can work on it. I was immediately asked to clock out. Never late. No customer complaints. Work was done well and on time. Never written up.”

In the comments, viewers urged the ex-Pizza Hut worker to file a lawsuit as it is illegal for employers to discriminate against qualified workers because of an autism diagnosis.

“As a human with chronic illness I encourage you to get an attorney and find out your rights and get your bag,” one viewer advised.

“Easy peasy lawsuit. Gotta call appropriate government agencies and a good lawyer,” a second recommended.

“Please [tell] me you found a lawyer, there are a TON that you don’t pay unless you win your claim. This is blatant discrimination,” a third wrote.

In addition, some users shared their own stories of being discriminated against because of a disability.

“I literally got fired from Pizza Hut bc of my anxiety nd sensory issues (bc of autism),” one worker shared.

“Same has happened to me when asking for accommodation for my disability too! [It’s] exhausting n so draining,” a second commented.

“Ugh I so feel for you :( I was fired in the beginning of the year for my “personality” conveniently shortly after I talked to them about my autism dx,” a third stated.

The Daily Dot reached out to Andria via TikTok comment and direct message and Pizza Hut via media contact form.