‘Y’all he fired me’: TikToker says Pizza Hut let her go after she asked to be notified about shift changes

A TikTok series went viral after the creator claimed she was fired from Pizza Hut after she asked to be notified in advance that she’d have to stay later than scheduled.

In the first video, the creator, Donale Miles (@laughterintruth), says she was fired after she told her manager she would like to know at least two to three hours before a shift change. She then describes the moment that led up to her being fired. “I went to work at 3pm and I got off at 9pm, well I thought I was gonna get off at 9pm,” she says.

Miles explains that at the end of their shift, she told her manager she was going to clock out. Employees were later asked to stay an extra hour but didn’t leave for an hour and a half. After the shift, she says she talked to both of the managers and said she would appreciate a heads up before they change her hours. “Y’all he fired me,” she ends the video saying.

https://www.tiktok.com/@laughterintruth/video/7035780351498865966?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

That first video gained over 2.5 million views in two days. In a follow-up video, she says she was fired via text message. She says she tried calling the manager but that he didn’t respond—so she texted him instead.

“So you really gone fire me because I asked you to give me a notification of my shift changing?” she says she texted the manager. She says he responded, “Respectfully, shut the fuck up.” Miles says she immediately went to confront the other manager who initially asked her to stay later at the store.

Donale Miles later says she found the second manager who was sending the rude text messages. She explains that she was upset with the first manager because she was suspicious that her message asking for a shift change notification wasn’t relayed properly.

Donale Miles also says that she researched Oaklahoma labor laws and found that employers can change an employee’s hours without notice. Still, she says she was “blown away” by the incident and that she is going to seek legal counsel.

The Daily Dot reached out to Donale Miles and Pizza Hut but did not hear back before publication.

