‘I would like to sue Pillsbury for false advertisement’: Woman buys frozen chocolate chip cookies. Then she opens the pack

With National Football League (NFL) playoffs well underway, fans are flocking to the grocery store to pick up snacks for the big game. But not all fans are satisfied with their purchases. One woman is accusing Pillsbury of “false advertisement” after the frozen chocolate chip cookies she purchased weren’t topped with a football-shaped sugar cookie.

In a video with over 131,000 views, TikToker Britt (@brittfitrun) shows an opened package of Pillsbury frozen chocolate chip cookie dough on her counter. Her hand covers the bottom of the package.

“Are there any lawyers on here? I need your help,” Britt jokes. “I would like to sue Pillsbury for false advertisement.”

She points to a graphic in the bottom left of the package, which shows a chocolate chip cookie with a football-shaped sugar cookie on top. Pillsbury also sells these football sugar cookies separately and was seemingly leaning into the trend of TikTokers cooking them together.

“This is what I thought I was getting,” she says. Then, she opens the package to reveal plain cookie dough. “This is what I got.”

Can she actually sue for false advertising?

While Britt’s video has a sarcastic tone, other customers have previously sued food manufacturers for small details on the packaging.

For example, there is an active lawsuit against Hershey’s because one customer noticed that the brand’s ghost-shaped Reese’s didn’t have eyes—even though they are depicted to on the packaging.

Viewers debate the “false advertising” claims

In the comments, viewers are split on whether the cookie on the package was misleading.

Some pointed to white text under Britt’s hand that reads, “Football shape not included.”

“What’s it say under your hand? lol,” one asked.

“‘False Advertising’ * covers the label that says football not included*” another joked.

“Looks like in the big red circle it says the football cookie is not included, but you can learn to make it… case dismissed,” a third added.

However, other shoppers said they also thought the cookies would come with the football shape.

“I can’t even begin to explain how excited i was and then how immediately pissed off i was after opening. i considered returning opened food just to make a point,” a viewer wrote.

“SAME GIRL!! I was pissed!” another said.

Britt replied, “Yeah like sorry I didn’t read the package at the grocery store I had two kids with me in the store being crazy.”

“I did the same!!! Didn’t read it was too excited to make them!!!!” a third added.

How to make your own

The package also encourages customers to “make your own double stacker.” To do this, one has to buy the regular chocolate chip cookie dough as well as Pillsbury shape sugar cookies. Pillsbury offers different seasonal packs of these sugar cookies. For example, around Christmas time, Pillsbury releases these cookies with Christmas trees or snowmen on them. And around Halloween, it releases pumpkin-themed ones. Pillsbury also released football-themed ones, hence the “double stacker” on the package in Britt’s video.

Here’s one example of how customers prepare them:

The Daily Dot reached out to Britt via TikTok direct message and comment. We also emailed Pillsbury for further information.

