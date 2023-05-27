‘You’re taking away food that we’re actually paying for’: Customer says restaurant staff mocked her for ‘ordering too much food’

When going out to a local restaurant to grab dinner with a friend, customers might find many things to consider, like what type of food they are craving or how they plan to split the bill. One Ontario woman says she and a friend were mocked for how much food they wanted to order at a local sushi restaurant, Paper Crane.

In her video which has drawn over 628,000 views as of Saturday, poster Cassandra Mauro (@cassssmauro) says she and her friend planned on ordering three appetizers and two sushi rolls to share, but the woman taking their order stopped them before she could order the second roll, telling her that it was too much food.

“So she goes, OK, I’ll have this roll too,” she says of her friend. “And the lady looks at her and (huffs), like out loud, writes it, and we’re so confused because we came to your restaurant to eat, like what are you doing?”

Mauro says they were visited by the manager of the restaurant who also remarked on the amount of food they ordered and made them move tables, and that she and her friend could see kitchen staff mocking them.

“The manager walks over, she looks me and Catherine up and down, and she goes, ‘hungry?'” she says. “Like, mad. ‘Hungry?’ Literally like that. And she goes, ‘Yeah, you ordered too much food. It’s not going to fit on this table. Get up and move to this table.”

They were later asked if they actually need the side of rice that comes with one of the dishes they ordered, she says.

“What do you mean?” Mauro says. “Now you’re taking away food that we’re actually paying for. Now we can’t order more, and you’re taking away the stuff that we’re literally paying for. Not to mention how offensive that is to say to someone, like, do you still need that, like, you kind of have a lot already.”

Since the video was shared, the business has received an influx of negative Google reviews, with some writing that the same thing had happened to them, and the video gave them the courage to share it publicly.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mauro via Instagram direct message regarding the video, and to the restaurant via a contact form on its website.

Multiple commenters shared that they would have left the moment they were asked to move tables.

“I would have immediately left once the manager yelled at me to move tables & mocked our order,” one commenter wrote. “Like, do they want people eating at their restaurant???.”

“I would have got up to switch tables, and walked the f out,” another viewer shared.

“Why did you guys stay?” another questioned. “As soon as anyone tells me ‘get up and move’ I’d get up a move out the door and call corporate asap.”