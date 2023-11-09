‘Go get a free meal!’: Customer shares how to get 2 meals from Panda Express for under $10

Getting the most out of deals and specials from fast food and fast casual restaurants is effectively a new kind of couponing—and it is all over TikTok.

From content creators to everyday folks just wanting to share a deal happening at a national chain restaurant, many videos claiming to share a “hack” for meal prepping or low-cost meal options have permeated the social media platform.

From Texas Roadhouse to Olive Garden, multiple videos have been shared with the intent to educate viewers on different ways to save both time in the kitchen and money when it comes to feeding themselves and their families.

One such creator, Bella (@happily.bella), has taken to TikTok to share that Panda Express has a certain special on offer allowing customers to get some extra value out of their next lunch run.

In the video, she shares that there is a promotional offer allowing customers to get two entrees for the price of one if they also purchase a shrimp entree.

“I haven’t been to Panda Express in like four years but I saw on my For You page that they were doing a deal, so I decided to test it out,” she says in the video. “Let me tell you, it’s a good one. Basically, you get buy-one, get-one entrees, you just have to get one of their new crispy shrimp or something, I forget what it is. I think it’s chili-crispy shrimp. But you put it in with two of their entrees, whatever the one is with one meat one carb.”

Bella notes that she used the code “crispybogo” which she entered into the app.

“So I literally got two full meals for under $10, which is wild,” she concludes.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bella via email regarding the video.

Some viewers commented on the video, writing that they had tried the new shrimp entree. Reviews of the menu item were mixed.

“I did this deal and I hated the crispy shrimp,” one commenter wrote. “It was so bland.”

“I love the chili crispy shrimp!” another shared. “It’s like the crunch oil from Trader Joe’s.”

“That’s cuz they know that new shrimp dish is trash,” a third added.

Others wrote that they were planning on using the deal to get their next couple of meals.

“Thanks queen, didn’t bring a lunch to work,” one commented. “Now I know what I’m getting.”

“Thanks to this video, I got out of the nice hot bath I was taking and drove myself to my closest panda lol now I’m full,” another wrote.

“Thank you girly me & my bf work right next to a panda and I am so going to do this,” a further user said.