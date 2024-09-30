‘That’s why I don’t even bother with that deal’: Olive Garden customer orders the never-ending pasta for a better deal. It backfires

Olive Garden is known for its popular Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. For $13.99, this deal comes with your choice of pasta, soup or salad, and breadsticks. In a clip with over 740,000, a customer’s order of the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl yields unexpected results.

What happened?

In the clip, TikTok user @itsokyar sits at a table inside Olive Garden, picking at her pasta with her fork. In an on-screen caption, she writes, “How much aura did i lose when i ordered the never ending pasta bowl at olive garden but couldn’t even make it to the first bowl end.” Not only did she have trouble eating her pasta, but her soup was also unfinished.

In the video’s caption, she blames “too many breadsticks” for why she was unable to finish.

The Daily Dot reached out to @itsokyar via TikTok comment and direct message.

Viewers could relate

Many viewers in the comments section related to the TikToker’s experience.

“I used to work at olive garden i tried the never ending once , lets just say i FAILED big time,” one viewer shared.

“That’s why I don’t add anything to the pasta the first plate,” a second commented.

“Same but I only took one bite of a breadstick beforehand and one bite of the salad STILL COULDNT FINISH MY FIRST PLATE!” a third wrote.

However, some could eat more than one bowl without any problems.

“I could’ve eaten 3+ bowls of pasta if the Olive Garden near me didn’t serve the worst pasta I’ve ever tasted,” one viewer remarked.

“As soon as they brought that first bowl out, it was already gone by the time they came back,” another stated.

Other TikTokers shared @itsokyar’s struggle

Several other TikTokers have gone viral for sharing their attempts at conquering the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl. Last year, TikTok user Kelly and her friend also got full on one bowl. Another customer named Ruth shared her unlimited pasta with her partner because of how much food the deal comes with. Moreover, a customer named Emily brought her own containers to take some of the pasta home.

Is there a limit for the Never-Ending Pasta?

According to Food & Wine, there isn’t. “Guests continue to look for great deals when dining out, and Never Ending Pasta Bowl is the ultimate value, offering unlimited amounts of their favorite pastas, plus as much soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks as they choose,” Senior vice president of marketing at Olive Garden, Jaime Bunker, told Food & Wine.

The Daily Dot reached out to Olive Garden via press email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.