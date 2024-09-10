‘I’m eating pasta for breakfast lunch and dinner’: Olive Garden customers stop by the Dollar Tree for container before never-ending pasta

Olive Garden customers are currently in the midst of the return of the chain’s “Never Ending Pasta Bowl” promotion.

The deal, which will run until Nov. 17 “is available at Olive Garden locations nationwide starting at $13.99 and features endless pasta, along with ‘unlimited amounts’ of breadsticks and soup or salad,” per USA Today.

As with every other time the company has rolled out this promotion, customers are trying to find every way to maximize the amount of pasta they can get. For example, one internet user did the math to figure out how many bowls of pasta one would have to order for the deal to be worth it. Another claimed that she was able to sneak 11 bowls of pasta home after ordering the deal once.

Now, an additional internet user has sparked discussion with their method for bringing home some extra pasta.

Can you bring a storage container to endless pasta at Olive Garden?

In a video with over 135,000 views, TikTok user Emily (@ilovetosmokew3333d) shows herself at a Dollar Tree location before heading off to Olive Garden.

“Your sign to go buy a container before going to olive garden,” she writes in the text overlaying the video, which shows a food storage vessel on a checkout.

The rest of the video shows Emily and a friend ordering food, then surreptitiously unloading some of it into the reusable containers hidden in their bags.

By the end, they were also able to secure take-home containers from Olive Garden itself, resulting in the pair having an incredible amount of pasta.

As is evident by the take-home containers seen in the video, Olive Garden does not appear to mind if one takes home their extra pasta. A commenter on a video of someone performing a similar hack noted that, as an Olive Garden server, they had “given tables 10 boxes to go.”

In the comments section, several users offered their opinions on this method for obtaining extra pasta.

“Lmfaoo no need to buy container they give you a to go box,” said a commenter. “I went last week and couldn’t finish it and they gave me 2 boxes.”

“Tha wasn’t the point,” Emily replied. “Gotta have some fun.”

“Just ask the server, they’ll give you as much as you want to take home,” echoed a second commenter.

Others simply complimented the move, to which Emily responded, “Now i’m eating pasta for breakfast lunch [and] dinner.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Olive Garden via email and Emily via TikTok and Instagram DM.

