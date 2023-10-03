Olive Garden customers try the $13.99 all-you-can-eat pasta deal. It doesn’t go well

There are throngs of folks hopping on social media to document their attempts at maximizing the eating potential at various restaurants with all-you-can-eat deals. Sometimes these attempts defy expectations and folks manage to pound down more food than one would think is humanly possible. Other times, it’s a fail like it was for two friends who took a trip to Olive Garden in order to try the unlimited pasta, but found that their eyes were bigger than their stomachs.

Kelly Velez (@kellyvelez) uploaded a clip to TikTok that’s accrued over 111,000 views as of this writing. In it, she and a friend are out to dinner at Olive Garden.

Kelly begins the video while seated at a table, and points the lens to a placard displaying the restaurant’s promotion. “We went in to do the never-ending pasta at Olive Garden but we got full on the first plate,” says a voiceover as the camera zooms in on the menu.

The camera then pans over a nearly empty salad bowl, to a plate full of pasta, and then to Kelly’s dining companion, who looks embarrassed.

“She got full after 6 bites,” Kelly further elaborates in the video’s caption.

Olive Garden’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl costs $13.99, but like many of these meal promotions, the deal comes with a caveat. In this instance, the restaurant stipulates that the cost of the bottomless supply of sauced carbohydrates is for a “Limited time only,” and that “Prices and availability may vary in certain locations.” It’s also “Available dine-in only,” according to the chain’s website.

Many commenters agreed that the Olive Garden diners shouldn’t feel bad about not being able to eat more pasta.

One person wrote, “I feel this so much. I wanna do this so bad, but I know damn well I wouldn’t even be able to finish 1 plate.”

Another admitted, “I don’t even understand it. Even without salad and breadsticks, I would be DONE after one plate.”

However, there were a number of users who offered suggestions on how to better prepare for a dining experience that involves Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta deal.

One TikToker suggested, “That’s why you go on an empty stomach and starve yourself a day before.”

“Why is everyone eating the soups and salad. like of course you’re going to get full,” someone else asked. This appeared to be common knowledge, with another user stating, “Don’t eat the appetizers lol that’s how they fill you up before the pasta.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Olive Garden via email, and to Kelly via TikTok comment for further information.