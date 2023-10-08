Olive Garden customer secretly packs 11 bowls of pasta to take home during never-ending pasta promo

A thrifty Olive Garden customer decided to make its never-ending pasta bowl promo something she could enjoy at home.

That customer, TikTok creator Wumi (@wumi_10), allegedly managed to pack and sneak out multiple pasta bowls in portable plastic containers. She chronicled it in a video getting more than 5.4 million views in a single day on the platform since going up Saturday.

The video boasted via on-screen caption, “When the Olive Garden employee asks me how I finished 11 bowls of pasta in 5 minutes at the all-you-can-eat pasta deal today.”

The video also includes a voiceover of a man’s voice intoning, “What can I say?”

The Olive Garden website makes clear that the promotion is “available dine-in only,” but that didn’t stop some commenters from admiring Wumi’s initiative.

One confessed to not being able to pull off such a move, noting, “The waiters at my Olive Garden come up to me every 5 mins and ask if I need something.”

Another said, “Thank you for the idea!” She then explained, “Mine & my husbands 1 year anniversary is coming up & I’m pregnant with our first & mama’s HUNGRY.”

One observed, “Finally someone does it the right way,” adding, “Get your money’s worth.”

Some commenters debated whether the pasta would be good upon taking it home and reheating it, but as one pointed out, “For the people saying it doesn’t taste good after, as a broke college student it doesn’t need to taste good it just needs to sustain me.”

Others wondered what kind of bag she used—the creator said she had a friend with a tote bag who helped her rehome the pasta bowls. She took viewers behind the scenes in a video explaining the events of the meal, starting with a caption saying, “Come finesse 11 bowls of meals from Olive Garden with me.”

Wumi’s bio notes, “I take videos of everything,” and indeed, part of this video has the Olive Garden server surprised that she’s filming herself eating. She’s later filming herself heisting with her friend’s help.

One server chimed in via comment, “As a server we know what y’all are doing but we don’t get paid enough to care. I’ll even pack you up some breadsticks if you ask nicely.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Olive Garden via email.