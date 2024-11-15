Olive Garden is famous for many things: Its never-ending pasta dish, its after-dinner mints, and of course, its breadsticks.

Featured Video

However, recent changes in the stores have people worried about the latter. The question on fans’ lips is, did Olive Garden change their breadsticks?

It’s a question that’s already been discussed on TikTok, with opinions varying from that the breadsticks were definitely altered, to that it was only a temporary change and that fans shouldn’t be worried. So what’s the truth?

Did Olive Garden change their breadsticks?

Last year, the chain made waves after saying it would be changing the sourcing of its breadsticks. The reason given for this is legislation that listed sesame as a top allergen. Given that the chain’s breadsticks were previously made with sesame, they opted to switch their supplier in order to ensure there would not be sesame in the new breadsticks.

Advertisement

While this was announced last year, it’s unclear when the change actually went into effect. That said, users on Reddit have reported varying times when their Olive Garden locations changed their sourcing. Some ranged from last year to just a few months ago. Some have even claimed that their location changed suppliers multiple times.

Can you buy the old Olive Garden breadsticks?

According to Food Republic, Olive Garden did, at one point, source their breadsticks from a company called Turano.

This led TikTokers to claim one could buy the breadsticks directly from the manufacturer and have them at home.

Advertisement

This still appears to be an option; if one is craving Olive Garden breadsticks, they can purchase breadsticks made by the same supplier across the internet. Additionally, there are numerous copycat recipes for the item available online, meaning that one can simply make them at home without the need for Olive Garden’s exact breadsticks.

All of that said, whether the chain has truly changed its breadsticks appears to be an open question. The Daily Dot has reached out to Olive Garden via email for clarification.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.