‘Is this your car?’: Woman takes her car to Walmart for an oil change. Then she catches a worker going through her glovebox

A Walmart customer who brought her car in for auto service says she walked in on a store employee searching her glovebox.

Kenz (@curlygirlkenzz) shared her tale in a TikTok that’s garnered over 4,000 views as of Friday.

“Not the guy at Walmart going through my glovebox,” the TikToker writes in a text overlay of her video.

She narrates, “Dude, guys, I just had my oil changed at Walmart. And they gave me this like little tag to scan to see the progress of my oil change.”

Kenz states that she was initially informed that the work on her vehicle would only take around 30 minutes. However, this wasn’t the case. So, she utilized the in-shop monitoring feature afforded to her by scanning the tag. This was supposed to allow her to view the progress of her vehicle, but she kept receiving error messages.

“But I scanned the little tag throughout the day. Mind you, it was there for like four hours. And I kept scanning the tag to see, like, is it almost done? Is it almost done? And it wasn’t working.”

Digging around

Fed up with constantly hitting a digital brick wall, Kenz decided to head on over to Walmart to check her car’s progress.

“So I just went there to go see what’s going on,” she says. “And I probably should’ve called but I just showed up. Had my boss take me to go pick up my car. And when I got there, some dude was going through my glovebox.”

What at first looked like a potentially shady situation turned out to be a case of abandoned protocol. The Walmart worker looking through Kenz’s glove box stated that he was attempting to find her contact information.

“And I like walked up all slow and he was like, ‘Is this your car?’ I was like, ‘Yeah,” Kenz recalls.

According to the worker, the guy that checked her in “didn’t do it right” and lost her information.

“‘We don’t have your phone number, name, nothing.. So I was just trying to find something in your box that had your information on it,’” Kenz says the worker told her.

Kenz says the mechanic was extremely apologetic following the skepticism-inducing circumstance.

Bad mechanics

The Daily Dot has previously reported on other car service technicians reportedly acting suspiciously in clients’ vehicles. One Subaru dealership worker was recorded speeding in a vehicle, swearing to himself while doing so. Furthermore, the employee also disabled the dashcam on the customer’s car. This led to speculation from both the car owner and viewers online that the tech was up to no good.

Additionally, there was this case covered by local media outlet KCRA 3. According to the news agency, an auto tech was fired from a tire shop after he decided to take a client’s whip out for a “joy ride.”

Unfortunately, there are several instances of this type of behavior from mechanics caught on camera. While servicing one patron’s ride, this tech was recorded using it to run personal errands. Moreover, a Mercedes dealership employee was filmed “abusing” a Benz that belonged to a client. The YouTube video delineating the incident says the worker broke “the speed limit 9 times.” Additionally, the video’s description stated that the car service technician nearly crashed the car inside of the shop.

Only some viewers believed the Walmart worker

A user who replied to Kenz’s TikTok stated the employee was more than likely in the glovebox for a different purpose.

“Cabin filter is in the glove compartment,” they wrote. “They need to check to upsell the filter.”

Kenz responded that this was indeed the case in a comment. Someone else echoed Kenz’s sentiments regarding the matter, stating that at least the worker was upfront about his behavior.

“Yeah sounds like he was being genuine about it though,” they said.

Someone else argued that it wasn’t “crazy” at all for a tech to scour through a glovebox. That’s because they often contain key items that can help them service a vehicle.

“Not crazy at all. You know locking lugnut keys are in gloveboxes and I have to rummage through papers and papers,” one said. “And kleenex and needles to get it because half of customers don’t even know they exist.”

Whereas another TikTok user said they also had issues using Walmart’s tag-monitoring system.

They wrote, “They did this to me to lol. The tag didn’t work last time when I went for a tire replacement.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Kenz via TikTok comment.

