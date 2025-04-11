‘I feel like I’m interrupting something’: Red Lobster customers wonder why their food is taking so long. Then they see what the workers are doing in the kitchen

There are so many reasons a restaurant can be running late getting an order out to a table.

Dining during peak hours, for example, might leave you waiting a bit longer to have dinner at the table. Restaurants can also be understaffed, meaning your server has to take on a larger number of tables at once.

What might not be on your bingo card for reasons your food is taking longer than expected, is inappropriate activities between employees. Specifically in the kitchen.

One Red Lobster customer shared that she saw employees having an inappropriate moment in the kitchen while dining at the restaurant. And she recorded it.

Not out of sight

User @sxmmymm captured a moment between two Red Lobster employees in the restaurant’s kitchen that was likely meant to remain unseen by customers.

“We were wondering why our food was taking forever,” a text overlay on the video reads.

The camera zooms over the shoulder of a man sitting at the table with the TikToker, to show two employees in back of house in a romantic embrace.

The video has drawn over 980,000 views on TikTok as of Friday.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sxmmymm via TikTok comment. We also reached out to Red Lobster via email.

Is that legal?

While it is unclear where the restaurant is located and what local regulations the kitchen might be subject to, there does not appear to be a far-reaching law preventing employees from having such an intimate moment in the back of house.

However, a company policy might require that such activities happen off the clock, and certainly not within view of clients and customers.

Viewers were amused at the Red Lobster employees

Several viewers joked that the exchange came with an advantage for one of the parties involved.

“Me trying to get my pto approved,” one commenter wrote.

“Leave him alone he trying to get a raised,” another said.

“He’s getting a discount so he can pass the savings on to the customers (you guys),” one wrote.

Others wrote that, based on their experiences working in the restaurant industry, this was not all that new or exciting of a concept, and the fallout could be particularly toxic.

“Restaurant relationship and scandals are insane,” one commenter wrote. “You don’t want to know what they do in the freezer.”

“Worked at chilis and can confirm this is how it isss,” another added. “It gets messy lol.”

“It’s like high school in the fast food industry everybody takes a turn with each other,” another said.

However, the TikToker did reply to a comment suggesting that the workers were cheating on their partners.

“They are married to each other,” she wrote.



