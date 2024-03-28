‘And it’s the smallest dish you’ve ever seen’: Olive Garden server tries to convince customers to spend an extra $6 on alfredo sauce with breadsticks

Restaurant employees frequently have a daunting task ahead of them: pushing certain menu items that are not selling well, or trying to meet a quota for orders.

Whether it is a customer who dislikes being offered food items they do not want, or someone who is adamantly against being upsold, there are all kinds of ways such an offer can be received.

One Olive Garden server is making light of the situation, joking about trying to convince her customers that they would much rather have a side of cheese-based alfredo sauce to dip their breadsticks in during their meal.

“Me trying to convince my customers to get a scoop of alfredo for their breadsticks for $5.99,” a text overlay on the video posted by TikTok user Eve (@ca11m3at911) reads.

Some servers and food industry workers have shared that they have gotten into trouble with their employer for choosing not to offer specific items, a method called suggest-serving.

Others have shown their specific tricks for upselling customers on items like cocktails by offering a more expensive option right off the bat and not suggesting a cheaper alternative that is available.

Several viewers were critical of the price the poster mentioned in their video, as others wrote that they anticipated the amount of sauce they would receive to be on the smaller side.

“$6 for a scoop of sauce is crazy,” one commenter wrote.

“And it’s the smallest dish you’ve ever seen when you get it,” another said.

“5.99 for alfredo sauce? whyyy,” a third asked.

Others pointed out that though the cost of adding the sauce to their order is $5.99, they can receive “bottomless” refills. Several said that makes it worth the price.

“I eat like four bowls so I get my money’s worth,” a commenter wrote.

“Yeah but it’s unlimited bookie best bet i’m getting 3 and another for my pasta,” another commented.

“It’s never-ending it’s so worth it,” a further viewer added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to user Eve via TikTok direct message and to Olive Garden via email.

