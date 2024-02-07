‘There wasn’t even a 0% option’: Woman asked to tip while buying wedding dress, only given 20%, 25%, 30% options

A woman said her sister was asked to leave a tip at a rather unusual place: a wedding dress store. To make matters worse, she wasn’t even given the option to leave no tip, only seeing 20%, 25%, 30% options on the tipping prompter screen.

TikTok user Avery (@averybrynn1) recounted the incident in a TikTok that amassed 32,000 views. “Now, they’re asking you to tip when you buy a wedding dress,” she started. She said her sister was wedding dress shopping and decided on the dress. When she went to put a deposit down on it, Avery said, she was asked to leave a 20%, 25%, or 30% tip. “There wasn’t even a 0% option,” Avery said, letting viewers know that if a customer didn’t want to leave a tip, they’d have to select “other” and manually input $0.

“I understand that bridal consultants work very hard, that they’re very good at what they do,” Avery said. “But now we’re tipping?”

Bridal consultants usually get paid by the hour. According to ZipRecruiter, the national average is $17.12 per hour, but some can make up to $28.85 an hour or as little as $9.13 an hour. In addition to hourly pay, many bridal consultants receive a commission of up to 3% on the dresses they sell.

Many believe tipping should only be reserved for servers who provide a sit-down service and rely on tips to make ends’ meet. Avery said she thinks this apparent new phenomenon is an indication that tipping culture is “getting out of hand.”

And unless Ina Josipović went to the same exact wedding dress shop as Avery’s sister, it would appear that being asked to tip at such places is becoming more common. TikToker Ina Josipović also said she was asked to leave a 10% tip when purchasing her $1,500 wedding dress. “I just stood there, and I think they saw, like, the blood leave my body,” Josipović said of her experience. Wedding dresses, like Josipović’s are expensive, so a 10% tip is a pretty penny. In Josipović’s case, a 10% tip would’ve been $150. The average cost of a wedding dress, according to the Knot, is $1,900.

Viewers expressed their anti-tipping sentiments in the comments section and shared the most unusual places they’re been asked to leave tips.

“I’m done tipping. corporate wants the consumer to pay their employees salary. NO,” one said.

“Doing my car registration and they asked for a tip,” another shared.

“Our local liquor store is asking for tips. Like I picked it out and brought it up to the counter,” a third said.

