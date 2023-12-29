A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after alleging that she was asked to leave a tip when buying a wedding dress.

The topic of “tipflation” is one frequently mentioned on TikTok. This refers to the idea that shoppers are being asked to tip more and more often when shopping in comparison to previous years.

Numerous stories of tipflation have gone viral in recent months. In one case, a user claimed they were asked to leave a tip at a self-checkout. In another, a shopper said they were asked for a tip while online shopping. A further TikToker said they were requested to tip at the mechanic.

Now, another user’s tale of tipping overload has inspired debate on TikTok. In a video with over 38,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Ina Josipović (@inajosipovic) says that, upon checking out with her wedding dress, the card machine prompted her for a tip.

“I just stood there, and I think they saw, like, the blood leave my body,” she says.

Confused, she says she asked the person with whom she was shopping if she had tipped when buying her wedding dress. The person responded that they had not.

Josipović proceeded to have a debate in her own head about whether she should tip, how much she should tip, and why the store was accepting tips in the first place.

“If you guys think your stylist deserves a tip, why don’t you just give her commission instead of asking me to tip?” she asks in the video. Later, she adds that when she worked at retail stores, she made commission from items sold at the store; shoppers were not expected to tip.

In the comments section, users affirmed that it was, in fact, weird to be asked for a tip while shopping for wedding dresses.

“Don’t they already get commission??” asked a user.

“I worked in a bridal salon, tipping is not normal,” added another. “I own a business now, you can turn the tip feature off on software so yes, they are asking.”

“Never heard of a tip at a bridal shop,” echoed a third.

Others simply shared their stories of the manifold places they’ve been asked to leave gratuity.

“I was asked to tip when getting a pregnancy ultrasound,” claimed a user.

“The self service car wash,” offered a second. “I never went back.”

“Today at the bowling alley the cashier for shoes had a gratuity section lol,” recalled a further TikToker.

